Kalle Kossila Named to 2020-21 Canadian Division All-Star Team

May 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The American Hockey League announced today that Toronto Marlies forward Kalle Kossila was named to the Canadian Division All-Star Team.

Kossila, 28, led the Canadian Division in assists (22) and was second in points (29). He set a career-high this season with a nine-game point streak, recording 14 points (3 goals, 11 assists) from April 9 to May 20 and only once went consecutive games without a point through 28 games. This is Kossila's first selection to the AHL All-Star Team.

All-Star team members were voted on by coaches, players and media in each of the league's 28 active member cities. This season, an All-Star Team was selected for each of the league's five divisions.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster features nine players who were developed with the Marlies (Adam Brooks, Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Martin Marincin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and Rasmus Sandin).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.