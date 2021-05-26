Tynan Named to 2020-21 AHL All-Star Team

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward T.J. Tynan has been named to the 2020-21 AHL All-Star Team. Tynan led the Eagles during the regular season with 27 assists and 35 points, while his eight goals were good for second on the team. His 27 assists put Tynan second overall in the AHL, while his 35 points were tied for sixth in the league. He also finished second in the AHL in both power-play assists (12) and power-play points (14). In addition, the 29-year-old strung together a nine-game assist streak and an eight-game assist streak, the two longest such runs in the AHL this season. Tynan, who was named the eighth captain in Colorado Eagles history in February, has generated 13 goals and 69 assists in 69 career games with the Eagles.

This season, an All-Star Team was selected for each of the league's five divisions.

2020-21 AHL Atlantic Division All-Star Team

G - Jeremy Swayman, Providence Bruins (8-1-0, 1.89gaa, .933sv%, 1so)

D - Samuel Bolduc, Bridgeport Sound Tigers (24gp, 6+8=14pts., +5, 1 PPG)

D - Tarmo Reunanen, Hartford Wolf Pack (21gp, 4+13=17pts., 2 PPG)

F - Morgan Barron, Hartford Wolf Pack (21gp, 10+11=21pts., +8, 6 PPG)

F - Cameron Hughes, Providence Bruins (25gp, 5+16=21pts., 1 PPG, 1 SHG)

F - Jakub Lauko, Providence Bruins (23gp, 5+14=19pts., +11, 2 PPG)

2020-21 AHL North Division All-Star Team

G - Zane McIntyre, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (11-3-3, 2.33gaa, .917sv%, 1so)

D - Oskari Laaksonen, Rochester Americans (28gp, 2+15=17pts., 2 PPG, 8 PPA)

D - Cameron Schilling, Hershey Bears (31gp, 4+15=19pts., +12, 1 PPG)

F - Boris Katchouk, Syracuse Crunch (29gp, 11+23=34pts., +17, 1 PPG, 1 GWG)

F - Connor McMichael, Hershey Bears (33gp, 14+13'pts., +6, 6 PPG, 8 GWG)

F - Taylor Raddysh, Syracuse Crunch (27gp, 12+17)pts., +2, 3 PPG, 1 SHG)

2020-21 AHL Canadian Division All-Star Team

G - Cayden Primeau, Laval Rocket (11-4-0, 2.10gaa, .909sv%, 2so)

D - Otto Leskinen, Laval Rocket (33gp, 1+16=17pts., +15, 6 PPA)

D - Connor Mackey, Stockton Heat (27gp, 3+13=16pts., 47 SOG, 16 ESP)

F - Kalle Kossila, Toronto Marlies (28gp, 7+22)pts., +11, 2 PPG, 1 GWG)

F - Egor Sokolov, Belleville Senators (35gp, 15+10=25pts., 3 PPG, 1 GWG)

F - Nathan Todd, Manitoba Moose (36gp, 12+20=32pts., +10, 5 PPG, 2 GWG)

2020-21 AHL Central Division All-Star Team

G - Beck Warm, Chicago Wolves (8-4-1, 2.74gaa, .914sv%, 2so)

D - Calen Addison, Iowa Wild (31gp, 6+16=22pts., +7, 1 PPG, 7 PPA)

D - Cody Franson, Rockford IceHogs (26gp, 4+13=17pts., +1, 9 PPP)

F - Riley Barber, Grand Rapids Griffins (32gp, 20+14=34pts., 8 PPG, 6 GWG)

F - Riley Damiani, Texas Stars (36gp, 11+25=36pts., +3, 4 PPG, 2 GWG)

F - Adam Mascherin, Texas Stars (37gp, 18+16=34pts., +1, 4 PPG, 1 GWG)

2020-21 AHL Pacific Division All-Star Team

G - Logan Thompson, Henderson Silver Knights (16-6-1, 1.96gaa, .943sv%, 2so)

D - Josh Mahura, San Diego Gulls (28gp, 6+14 pts., +9, 8 PPP, 1 GWG)

D - Ryan Murphy, Henderson Silver Knights (37gp, 5+22'pts., +4, 14 PPP, 1 GWG)

F - Cooper Marody, Bakersfield Condors (39gp, 21+15=36pts., +17, 3 PPG, 4 GWG)

F - Andrew Poturalski, San Diego Gulls (44gp, 9+34=43pts., 13 PPP, 1 GWG)

F - T.J. Tynan, Colorado Eagles (27gp, 8+27=35pts., 2 PPG, 12 PPA)

Each All-Star Team member will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2020-21 AHL All-Star Teams.

Recent AHL All-Star Team selections include Cory Schneider (2009), Johnny Boychuk (2009), Ben Lovejoy (2009), P.K. Subban (2010), Jonathan Bernier (2010), Kyle Palmieri (2012), Ben Bishop (2012), Tyler Johnson (2013), Jonathan Marchessault (2013), Justin Schultz (2013), Sami Vatanen (2013), Gustav Nyquist (2013), Brett Connolly (2013), Jake Allen (2014), Mike Hoffman (2014), Petr Mrazek (2014), Colton Sceviour (2014), Matt Murray (2015, 2016), Jacob Markstrom (2015), Colin Miller (2015), Brandon Montour (2016), Frank Vatrano (2016), Mikko Rantanen (2016), Travis Boyd (2017), Austin Czarnik (2018), Andreas Johnsson (2018), Mason Appleton (2018), Carter Verhaeghe (2019), Alex Nedeljkovic (2019), Daniel Carr (2019), Kaapo Kahkonen (2020), Jake Bean (2020), Josh Norris (2020), Alex Barre-Boulet (2020) and Drake Batherson (2020).

