Finals Preview: Condors and Silver Knights in Game 1 at 7 p.m.

LAS VEGAS - The (#2) Bakersfield Condors and (#1) Henderson Silver Knights meet in Game 1 of the Pacific Division Finals tonight at 7 p.m. from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets are available for all games of the Best-of-3 series by clicking the button below.

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 970 AM, the iHeartRadio App, and streamed on AHLTV.com.

SERIES SCHEDULE (all games at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas)

GAME 1 - TONIGHT at 7 p.m.

GAME 2 - Thursday OR Friday at 7 p.m. (depending on the result of tonight's Vegas Golden Knights game)

GAME 3 - Saturday, time TBD (*- if nec.)

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors and Henderson Silver Knights open up a Best-of-3 series to determine the John D. Chick Trophy winner as champions of the Pacific Division. Bakersfield went 7-3-0 against the Silver Knights during the regular season, including a 4-1 record in Las Vegas. Bakersfield was the only team to have a better than .500 record against Henderson this season.

HOW WE GOT HERE

The Condors advanced to the finals thanks to back-to-back overtime wins over the San Diego Gulls. Seth Griffith scored early into the first overtime Sunday to force a Game 3, while Brad Malone sent the Condors to Las Vegas with an overtime game-winner Monday. Bakersfield never led in the series.

Henderson swept San Jose in two games, scoring four goals in both contests. Danny O'Regan had three points (2g-1a) on Sunday and Logan Thompson stopped 30 of 32 to send the top-seeded Silver Knights to the finals.

WORKING OVERTIME

The Condors are 2-0 in overtime during the postseason and 5-0 overall in games ending in overtime this season.

LEADING THE WAY

Seth Griffith (2g-2a) and Adam Cracknell (1g-3a) each had four points in the semifinals to pace the Condors.

LENNSTROM SETS IT UP

Theodor Lennstrom assisted on both overtime goals in the semifinals. He notched three points in the series and was a team-high +4.

GILDON NAMED TO AHL ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Max Gildon was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team yesterday. The first-year d-man had 19 points (2g-17a) in 32 games and finished seventh among all blueliners in scoring.

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS

Henderson led the Pacific Division wire-to-wire during the regular season. Danny O'Regan tied for 2nd in the regular season in scoring with 36 points (16g-20a) was Logan Thompson was second among goaltenders with a 1.96 goals-against average and 16 wins.

