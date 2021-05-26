Boris Katchouk, Taylor Raddysh Named to 2020-21 AHL North Division All-Star Team

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League announced today the 2020-21 AHL All-Star Teams, as voted by AHL coaches, players and media in each of the league's 28 active member cities. This season, an All-Star Team was selected for each of the league's five divisions.

2020-21 AHL Atlantic Division All-Star Team

G - Jeremy Swayman, Providence Bruins (8-1-0, 1.89gaa, .933sv%, 1so)

D - Samuel Bolduc, Bridgeport Sound Tigers (24gp, 6+8=14pts., +5, 1 PPG)

D - Tarmo Reunanen, Hartford Wolf Pack (21gp, 4+13=17pts., 2 PPG)

F - Morgan Barron, Hartford Wolf Pack (21gp, 10+11=21pts., +8, 6 PPG)

F - Cameron Hughes, Providence Bruins (25gp, 5+16=21pts., 1 PPG, 1 SHG)

F - Jakub Lauko, Providence Bruins (23gp, 5+14=19pts., +11, 2 PPG)

2020-21 AHL North Division All-Star Team

G - Zane McIntyre, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (11-3-3, 2.33gaa, .917sv%, 1so)

D - Oskari Laaksonen, Rochester Americans (28gp, 2+15=17pts., 2 PPG, 8 PPA)

D - Cameron Schilling, Hershey Bears (31gp, 4+15=19pts., +12, 1 PPG)

F - Boris Katchouk, Syracuse Crunch (29gp, 11+23=34pts., +17, 1 PPG, 1 GWG)

F - Connor McMichael, Hershey Bears (33gp, 14+13'pts., +6, 6 PPG, 8 GWG)

F - Taylor Raddysh, Syracuse Crunch (27gp, 12+17)pts., +2, 3 PPG, 1 SHG)

2020-21 AHL Canadian Division All-Star Team

G - Cayden Primeau, Laval Rocket (11-4-0, 2.10gaa, .909sv%, 2so)

D - Otto Leskinen, Laval Rocket (33gp, 1+16=17pts., +15, 6 PPA)

D - Connor Mackey, Stockton Heat (27gp, 3+13=16pts., 47 SOG, 16 ESP)

F - Kalle Kossila, Toronto Marlies (28gp, 7+22)pts., +11, 2 PPG, 1 GWG)

F - Egor Sokolov, Belleville Senators (35gp, 15+10=25pts., 3 PPG, 1 GWG)

F - Nathan Todd, Manitoba Moose (36gp, 12+20=32pts., +10, 5 PPG, 2 GWG)

2020-21 AHL Central Division All-Star Team

G - Beck Warm, Chicago Wolves (8-4-1, 2.74gaa, .914sv%, 2so)

D - Calen Addison, Iowa Wild (31gp, 6+16=22pts., +7, 1 PPG, 7 PPA)

D - Cody Franson, Rockford IceHogs (26gp, 4+13=17pts., +1, 9 PPP)

F - Riley Barber, Grand Rapids Griffins (32gp, 20+14=34pts., 8 PPG, 6 GWG)

F - Riley Damiani, Texas Stars (36gp, 11+25=36pts., +3, 4 PPG, 2 GWG)

F - Adam Mascherin, Texas Stars (37gp, 18+16=34pts., +1, 4 PPG, 1 GWG)

2020-21 AHL Pacific Division All-Star Team

G - Logan Thompson, Henderson Silver Knights (16-6-1, 1.96gaa, .943sv%, 2so)

D - Josh Mahura, San Diego Gulls (28gp, 6+14 pts., +9, 8 PPP, 1 GWG)

D - Ryan Murphy, Henderson Silver Knights (37gp, 5+22'pts., +4, 14 PPP, 1 GWG)

F - Cooper Marody, Bakersfield Condors (39gp, 21+15=36pts., +17, 3 PPG, 4 GWG)

F - Andrew Poturalski, San Diego Gulls (44gp, 9+34=43pts., 13 PPP, 1 GWG)

F - T.J. Tynan, Colorado Eagles (27gp, 8+27=35pts., 2 PPG, 12 PPA)

Each All-Star Team member will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2020-21 AHL All-Star Teams.

Recent AHL All-Star Team selections include Cory Schneider (2009), Johnny Boychuk (2009), Ben Lovejoy (2009), P.K. Subban (2010), Jonathan Bernier (2010), Kyle Palmieri (2012), Ben Bishop (2012), Tyler Johnson (2013), Jonathan Marchessault (2013), Justin Schultz (2013), Sami Vatanen (2013), Gustav Nyquist (2013), Brett Connolly (2013), Jake Allen (2014), Mike Hoffman (2014), Petr Mrazek (2014), Colton Sceviour (2014), Matt Murray (2015, 2016), Jacob Markstrom (2015), Colin Miller (2015), Brandon Montour (2016), Frank Vatrano (2016), Mikko Rantanen (2016), Travis Boyd (2017), Austin Czarnik (2018), Andreas Johnsson (2018), Mason Appleton (2018), Carter Verhaeghe(2019), Alex Nedeljkovic (2019), Daniel Carr (2019), Kaapo Kahkonen (2020), Jake Bean (2020), Josh Norris (2020), Alex Barre-Boulet (2020) and Drake Batherson (2020).

The winner of the 2020-21 Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award (sportsmanship, determination, dedication to hockey) will be announced Thursday.

