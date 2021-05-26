Bolduc Named to the Atlantic Division All-Star Team

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The American Hockey League announced Wednesday the 2020-21 AHL All-Star Teams, as voted by AHL coaches, players and media in each of the league's 28 active member cities. This season, an All-Star Team was selected for each of the league's five divisions.

Bridgeport Islanders defenseman Samuel Bolduc earned Atlantic Division All-Star Team honors after recording 14 points (six goals, eight assists) and a plus-5 rating in 24 games. He ranked second on the team in goals, assists, points and plus-minus, and led all Bridgeport rookies in each of those categories.

Bolduc, 20, was one of five Bridgeport players to appear in all 24 games this season. He made his professional debut in the team's season opener on Feb. 5th at Providence and scored his first professional goal in his second contest, Feb. 7th at Hartford. The Laval, Quebec native earned a career-high three points in just his fourth game, scoring once and adding two assists on Feb. 17th against Hartford.

Bolduc was selected in the second round (#57 overall) by the New York Islanders in the 2019 NHL Draft.

