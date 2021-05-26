Bolduc Named to the Atlantic Division All-Star Team
May 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The American Hockey League announced Wednesday the 2020-21 AHL All-Star Teams, as voted by AHL coaches, players and media in each of the league's 28 active member cities. This season, an All-Star Team was selected for each of the league's five divisions.
Bridgeport Islanders defenseman Samuel Bolduc earned Atlantic Division All-Star Team honors after recording 14 points (six goals, eight assists) and a plus-5 rating in 24 games. He ranked second on the team in goals, assists, points and plus-minus, and led all Bridgeport rookies in each of those categories.
Bolduc, 20, was one of five Bridgeport players to appear in all 24 games this season. He made his professional debut in the team's season opener on Feb. 5th at Providence and scored his first professional goal in his second contest, Feb. 7th at Hartford. The Laval, Quebec native earned a career-high three points in just his fourth game, scoring once and adding two assists on Feb. 17th against Hartford.
Bolduc was selected in the second round (#57 overall) by the New York Islanders in the 2019 NHL Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2021
- Josh Mahura and Andrew Poturalski Named to AHL's 2020-21 Pacific Division All-Star Team - San Diego Gulls
- Damiani, Mascherin Named to Central Division All-Star Team - Texas Stars
- Bolduc Named to the Atlantic Division All-Star Team - Bridgeport Islanders
- Tynan Named to 2020-21 AHL All-Star Team - Colorado Eagles
- Laaksonen Named to North Division All-Star Team - Rochester Americans
- Condors Cooper Marody Named to Pacific Division All-Star Team - Bakersfield Condors
- Boris Katchouk, Taylor Raddysh Named to 2020-21 AHL North Division All-Star Team - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves' Warm Earns Spot on AHL's Central Division All-Star Team - Chicago Wolves
- Logan Thompson and Ryan Murphy Named to Pacific Division All-Star Team - Henderson Silver Knights
- Mackey Named to Canadian Division All-Star Team - Stockton Heat
- Three P-Bruins Named to Atlantic Division All-Star Team - Providence Bruins
- Defenseman Addison Earns AHL Central Division All-Star Team Honors - Iowa Wild
- McMichael, Schilling Named to 2020-21 AHL North Division All-Star Team - Hershey Bears
- Riley Barber Named to AHL All-Star Team - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Nathan Todd Named to AHL Canadian Division All-Star Team - Manitoba Moose
- McIntyre Selected to AHL North Division All-Star Team - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- 2020-21 American Hockey League All-Star Teams Named - AHL
- Finals Preview: Condors and Silver Knights in Game 1 at 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wild Donate 20,000 Meals to "Tame the Hunger" in Des Moines Public Schools - Iowa Wild
- Amerks 2021-22 Home Opener Set for Friday, October 22 - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bridgeport Islanders Stories
- Bolduc Named to the Atlantic Division All-Star Team
- Bridgeport Islanders Partner with Person-To-Person to Donate Team Apparel
- New York Islanders Sign Newkirk to Entry-Level Deal
- McCarthy Agrees to Terms with Bridgeport
- New York Islanders' American Hockey League Affiliate Renamed the Bridgeport Islanders