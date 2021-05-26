Amerks 2021-22 Home Opener Set for Friday, October 22

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team will open its 66th season in the American Hockey League at home on Friday, Oct. 22 at The Blue Cross Arena.

While the opponents for the dates below are yet to be determined, guaranteed home dates on the Amerks' 2021-22 schedule, in addition to the Home Opener, include the following:

- Friday, Nov. 5

- Friday, Nov. 26

- Friday, Jan. 7

- Sunday, Feb. 20

- Friday, Mar. 11

The complete American Hockey League schedule for the 2021-22 regular season will be announced at a later date.

With Rochester's Home Opener set for Friday, Oct. 22, the Amerks are rolling out the Can't Wait List as an opportunity for fans to receive preferred pricing and seating ahead of the 2021-22 season. Five winners will be selected at random for the chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the Home Opener while one lucky grand prize-winner will receive four complimentary season tickets for the upcoming 2021-22 season. To sign-up or to learn more about the Amerks' free, no-obligation Can't Wait List, fans can visit www.amerks.com/cantwait.

Amerks Season Tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships start as low as $14 per game and come with a number of Members-only perks and benefits. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, visit www.amerks.com/earlybird.

