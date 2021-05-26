Defenseman Addison Earns AHL Central Division All-Star Team Honors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today the 2020-21 AHL All-Star Teams, as voted by AHL coaches, players and media in each of the league's 28 active member cities. This season, an All-Star Team was selected for each of the league's five divisions.

2020-21 AHL Atlantic Division All-Star Team

G - Jeremy Swayman, Providence Bruins (8-1-0, 1.89gaa, .933sv%, 1so)

D - Samuel Bolduc, Bridgeport Sound Tigers (24gp, 6+8=14pts., +5, 1 PPG)

D - Tarmo Reunanen, Hartford Wolf Pack (21gp, 4+13=17pts., 2 PPG)

F - Morgan Barron, Hartford Wolf Pack (21gp, 10+11=21pts., +8, 6 PPG)

F - Cameron Hughes, Providence Bruins (25gp, 5+16=21pts., 1 PPG, 1 SHG)

F - Jakub Lauko, Providence Bruins (23gp, 5+14=19pts., +11, 2 PPG)

2020-21 AHL North Division All-Star Team

G - Zane McIntyre, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (11-3-3, 2.33gaa, .917sv%, 1so)

D - Oskari Laaksonen, Rochester Americans (28gp, 2+15=17pts., 2 PPG, 8 PPA)

D - Cameron Schilling, Hershey Bears (31gp, 4+15=19pts., +12, 1 PPG)

F - Boris Katchouk, Syracuse Crunch (29gp, 11+23=34pts., +17, 1 PPG, 1 GWG)

F - Connor McMichael, Hershey Bears (33gp, 14+13'pts., +6, 6 PPG, 8 GWG)

F - Taylor Raddysh, Syracuse Crunch (27gp, 12+17)pts., +2, 3 PPG, 1 SHG)

2020-21 AHL Canadian Division All-Star Team

G - Cayden Primeau, Laval Rocket (11-4-0, 2.10gaa, .909sv%, 2so)

D - Otto Leskinen, Laval Rocket (33gp, 1+16=17pts., +15, 6 PPA)

D - Connor Mackey, Stockton Heat (27gp, 3+13=16pts., 47 SOG, 16 ESP)

F - Kalle Kossila, Toronto Marlies (28gp, 7+22)pts., +11, 2 PPG, 1 GWG)

F - Egor Sokolov, Belleville Senators (35gp, 15+10=25pts., 3 PPG, 1 GWG)

F - Nathan Todd, Manitoba Moose (36gp, 12+20=32pts., +10, 5 PPG, 2 GWG)

2020-21 AHL Central Division All-Star Team

G - Beck Warm, Chicago Wolves (8-4-1, 2.74gaa, .914sv%, 2so)

D - Calen Addison, Iowa Wild (31gp, 6+16=22pts., +7, 1 PPG, 7 PPA)

D - Cody Franson, Rockford IceHogs (26gp, 4+13=17pts., +1, 9 PPP)

F - Riley Barber, Grand Rapids Griffins (32gp, 20+14=34pts., 8 PPG, 6 GWG)

F - Riley Damiani, Texas Stars (36gp, 11+25=36pts., +3, 4 PPG, 2 GWG)

F - Adam Mascherin, Texas Stars (37gp, 18+16=34pts., +1, 4 PPG, 1 GWG)

2020-21 AHL Pacific Division All-Star Team

G - Logan Thompson, Henderson Silver Knights (16-6-1, 1.96gaa, .943sv%, 2so)

D - Josh Mahura, San Diego Gulls (28gp, 6+14 pts., +9, 8 PPP, 1 GWG)

D - Ryan Murphy, Henderson Silver Knights (37gp, 5+22'pts., +4, 14 PPP, 1 GWG)

F - Cooper Marody, Bakersfield Condors (39gp, 21+15=36pts., +17, 3 PPG, 4 GWG)

F - Andrew Poturalski, San Diego Gulls (44gp, 9+34=43pts., 13 PPP, 1 GWG)

F - T.J. Tynan, Colorado Eagles (27gp, 8+27=35pts., 2 PPG, 12 PPA)

Each All-Star Team member will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2020-21 AHL All-Star Teams.

