Wolves' Warm Earns Spot on AHL's Central Division All-Star Team

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The American Hockey League announced Wednesday that Chicago Wolves rookie goaltender Beck Warm has been voted to the league's 2020-21 Central Division All-Star Team.

The 22-year-old Warm, an undrafted free agent from Whistler, British Columbia, signed a one-year deal with the Wolves and developed rapidly into the team's most reliable netminder. Warm paced the Wolves in wins (8) while leading qualified Central Division goaltenders in goals-against average (2.74) and save percentage (.914).

Warm produced the Wolves' only two shutouts of their 33-game season, including a 35-save shutout on May 12 at Grand Rapids that clinched Chicago's fourth Central Division title in the last five years. Midway through the season, Warm was rewarded for his efforts when he signed a two-year contract with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes.

Warm joins Texas forwards Riley Damiani and Adam Mascherin, Grand Rapids forward Riley Barber, Iowa defenseman Calen Addison and Rockford defenseman Cody Franson on the Central Division All-Star Team. Warm and the others will receive a custom-designed crystal award to celebrate their All-Star achievement, which was determined by votes from players, coaches and media in the AHL's 28 active member cities.

