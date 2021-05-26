Josh Mahura and Andrew Poturalski Named to AHL's 2020-21 Pacific Division All-Star Team
May 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today that San Diego Gulls defenseman Josh Mahura and right wing Andrew Poturalski have been named to the AHL's 2020-21 Pacific Division All-Star Team.
This marks the first time Mahura has earned an end-of-season All-Star Team honor and the second for Poturalski, who was named to the 2018-19 AHL Second All-Star Team with the Charlotte Checkers.
Mahura, 23 (5/5/98), recorded 6-14 points with a +9 rating in 28 AHL games with San Diego in 2020-21, ranking tied for fourth in goals and tied for fifth in scoring among league blueliners. The St. Albert, Alberta native has collected 11-49=60 points with a +6 rating and 66 PIM in 112 career AHL games with San Diego.
Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura earned 1-3=4 points and four PIM in 13 games with Anaheim this season. The 6-0, 186-pound defenseman has earned 3-10=13 points and 10 PIM in 41 career games with the Ducks.
Poturalski, 27 (1/14/1994), finished the 2020-21 season with 9-34=43 points in 44 games to claim the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL's leading scorer, becoming the first player in Gulls history to capture an AHL season award. He paced the AHL in points (9-34=43) and assists, and ranked tied for second in power-play assists (12) and tied for fifth in power-play points (1-12=13).
Signed by the Anaheim Ducks to a one-year contract extension on Oct. 10, 2020, Poturalski led the AHL with 13 multi-point games and 10 multi-assist efforts. He posted two career-tying three-assist performances (1-3=4, Feb. 20 vs. COL; 0-3=3, Mar. 3 @ ONT) and matched his career high with his four-point effort Feb. 20 in a 7-3 victory over Colorado. Poturalski recorded his 200th career AHL point with an assist on Sam Carrick's goal, Mar. 21 at Tucson.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2021
- Josh Mahura and Andrew Poturalski Named to AHL's 2020-21 Pacific Division All-Star Team - San Diego Gulls
- Damiani, Mascherin Named to Central Division All-Star Team - Texas Stars
- Bolduc Named to the Atlantic Division All-Star Team - Bridgeport Islanders
- Tynan Named to 2020-21 AHL All-Star Team - Colorado Eagles
- Laaksonen Named to North Division All-Star Team - Rochester Americans
- Condors Cooper Marody Named to Pacific Division All-Star Team - Bakersfield Condors
- Boris Katchouk, Taylor Raddysh Named to 2020-21 AHL North Division All-Star Team - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves' Warm Earns Spot on AHL's Central Division All-Star Team - Chicago Wolves
- Logan Thompson and Ryan Murphy Named to Pacific Division All-Star Team - Henderson Silver Knights
- Mackey Named to Canadian Division All-Star Team - Stockton Heat
- Three P-Bruins Named to Atlantic Division All-Star Team - Providence Bruins
- Defenseman Addison Earns AHL Central Division All-Star Team Honors - Iowa Wild
- McMichael, Schilling Named to 2020-21 AHL North Division All-Star Team - Hershey Bears
- Riley Barber Named to AHL All-Star Team - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Nathan Todd Named to AHL Canadian Division All-Star Team - Manitoba Moose
- McIntyre Selected to AHL North Division All-Star Team - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- 2020-21 American Hockey League All-Star Teams Named - AHL
- Finals Preview: Condors and Silver Knights in Game 1 at 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wild Donate 20,000 Meals to "Tame the Hunger" in Des Moines Public Schools - Iowa Wild
- Amerks 2021-22 Home Opener Set for Friday, October 22 - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- Josh Mahura and Andrew Poturalski Named to AHL's 2020-21 Pacific Division All-Star Team
- Gulls Eliminated in OT
- Gulls Can't Close out Bakersfield in OT
- Gulls Take Playoff Opener, 5-3
- San Diego Gulls Forward Andrew Poturalski Wins John B. Sollenberger Trophy as AHL Leading Scorer