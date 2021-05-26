Josh Mahura and Andrew Poturalski Named to AHL's 2020-21 Pacific Division All-Star Team

SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today that San Diego Gulls defenseman Josh Mahura and right wing Andrew Poturalski have been named to the AHL's 2020-21 Pacific Division All-Star Team.

This marks the first time Mahura has earned an end-of-season All-Star Team honor and the second for Poturalski, who was named to the 2018-19 AHL Second All-Star Team with the Charlotte Checkers.

Mahura, 23 (5/5/98), recorded 6-14 points with a +9 rating in 28 AHL games with San Diego in 2020-21, ranking tied for fourth in goals and tied for fifth in scoring among league blueliners. The St. Albert, Alberta native has collected 11-49=60 points with a +6 rating and 66 PIM in 112 career AHL games with San Diego.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura earned 1-3=4 points and four PIM in 13 games with Anaheim this season. The 6-0, 186-pound defenseman has earned 3-10=13 points and 10 PIM in 41 career games with the Ducks.

Poturalski, 27 (1/14/1994), finished the 2020-21 season with 9-34=43 points in 44 games to claim the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL's leading scorer, becoming the first player in Gulls history to capture an AHL season award. He paced the AHL in points (9-34=43) and assists, and ranked tied for second in power-play assists (12) and tied for fifth in power-play points (1-12=13).

Signed by the Anaheim Ducks to a one-year contract extension on Oct. 10, 2020, Poturalski led the AHL with 13 multi-point games and 10 multi-assist efforts. He posted two career-tying three-assist performances (1-3=4, Feb. 20 vs. COL; 0-3=3, Mar. 3 @ ONT) and matched his career high with his four-point effort Feb. 20 in a 7-3 victory over Colorado. Poturalski recorded his 200th career AHL point with an assist on Sam Carrick's goal, Mar. 21 at Tucson.

