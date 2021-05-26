Logan Thompson and Ryan Murphy Named to Pacific Division All-Star Team

HENDERSON - The American Hockey League announced today, May 26, that Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson and captain Ryan Murphy have been named to the 2020-21 Pacific Division All-Star Team, as voted by coaches, players, and media members in each of the league's 28 active member cities.

Thompson, 24, was named to the All-Rookie Team on Tuesday. He appeared in 23 regular-season games in his first season with the Silver Knights, leading all AHL goaltenders with a .943 save percentage. He led AHL rookies, and ranked second among all goaltenders, with 16 wins. He also ranked second in the AHL and led all rookies with a 1.96 goals-against average, and his two shutouts were tied for the league lead.

The Calgary, Alberta native was named the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month in February and March, the first goaltender to win the award in consecutive months since December 2017 and the second rookie to do so dating back to 1996-97.

Murphy, 28, is in his eighth full professional season and his first with the Silver Knights. The Aurora, Ontario native led all AHL defensemen with 22 assists and 27 points, as well as 13 power play assists. A first-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2011, Murphy posted the second-best points total of his AHL career.

Silver Knights Head Coach Manny Viveiros named Murphy an assistant captain at the start of this season but promoted Murphy to captain late in the season with Patrick Brown recalled to the Vegas Golden Knights. An AHL All-Star in 2014-15, Murphy has collected 22 goals and 146 points in 232 career AHL games.

The 2020-21 AHL Divisional All-Star Teams are as follows:

2020-21 AHL Pacific Division All-Star Team

G - Logan Thompson, Henderson Silver Knights

D - Josh Mahura, San Diego Gulls

D - Ryan Murphy, Henderson Silver Knights

F - Cooper Marody, Bakersfield Condors

F - Andrew Poturalski, San Diego Gulls

F - T.J. Tynan, Colorado Eagles

2020-21 AHL Atlantic Division All-Star Team

G - Jeremy Swayman, Providence Bruins

D - Samuel Bolduc, Bridgeport Sound Tigers

D - Tarmo Reunanen, Hartford Wolf Pack

F - Morgan Barron, Hartford Wolf Pack

F - Cameron Hughes, Providence Bruins

F - Jakub Lauko, Providence Bruins

2020-21 AHL North Division All-Star Team

G - Zane McIntyre, Lehigh Valley Phantoms

D - Oskari Laaksonen, Rochester Americans

D - Cameron Schilling, Hershey Bears

F - Boris Katchouk, Syracuse Crunch

F - Connor McMichael, Hershey Bears

F - Taylor Raddysh, Syracuse Crunch

2020-21 AHL Canadian Division All-Star Team

G - Cayden Primeau, Laval Rocket

D - Otto Leskinen, Laval Rocket

D - Connor Mackey, Stockton Heat

F - Kalle Kossila, Toronto Marlies

F - Egor Sokolov, Belleville Senators

F - Nathan Todd, Manitoba Moose

2020-21 AHL Central Division All-Star Team

G - Beck Warm, Chicago Wolves

D - Calen Addison, Iowa Wild

D - Cody Franson, Rockford IceHogs

F - Riley Barber, Grand Rapids Griffins

F - Riley Damiani, Texas Stars

F - Adam Mascherin, Texas Stars

Past AHL All-Star Team honorees include current Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault, who was selected in 2013.

