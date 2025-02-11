Wichita Opens Four-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Utah

Wichita Thunder forward Peter Bates (left) vs. the Utah Grizzlies

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home for the first time since mid-January to begin a four-game homestand tonight at 7:05 p.m. against Utah.

This is the seventh meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Grizzlies. All-time, Wichita is 19-31-6 against Utah and 14-12-2 at home against the Grizzlies.

The Thunder began their seven-game road trip at the Maverik Center at the end of January and finished it this last weekend, going 4-2-1 over that span. Tonight is the first home game in 27 days for Wichita. The Thunder last played at home on January 15, defeating the Americans. 4-1.

Wichita swept its weekend series last Friday and Saturday against Allen, winning on Friday by the final of 7-3 and taking Saturday's contest, 9-2. The Grizzlies have won their last two, knocking off the Oilers on the road last Saturday in overtime, 4-3.

The Thunder are in fourth place with 56 points. The Grizzlies are in seventh place with 37 points.

In the season-series, Derek Daschke leads the Grizzlies with seven points (2g, 5a) in six games this season. Neil Shea has six points (2g, 4a) in three games against Wichita.

Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 12 points (5g, 7a) in six games against Utah. Joe Carroll has 10 points (7g, 3a) in six games in the season-series against Utah.

THUNDERBOLTS...Joe Carroll and Kobe Walker each have goals in back-to-back games...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for first in power play assists by a rookie (11) and first with 13 power play points, also by a rookie...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (10.00)...Wichita is 17-5-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 13-4-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 19-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 14-5-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 12-5-0 when outshooting its opponent...

UTAH NOTES - Cole Fonstad has seven goals in his last nine games...Reed Lebster has a point in seven of his last 10...Keaton Mastrodonato has 11 points (1g, 10a) in his last nine games...Neil Shea has an overtime goal in each of Utah's last two Saturday contests...

