Mavericks to Host Banner Ceremony on Saturday, February 15
February 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks will celebrate their historic 2023-24 season with a special Banner Ceremony on Saturday, February 15, during their game against the Tulsa Oilers.
Three new banners will be displayed at Cable Dahmer Arena, commemorating the team's remarkable achievements as Western Conference Champions, Brabham Cup Champions (Regular Season Champions), and Mountain Division Champions. The ceremony, taking place during the first intermission, will include a tribute video honoring last season's team, and both the Brabham Cup and Bruce Taylor Trophy (Western Conference Champions) will be on display.
Event Details:
What: Kansas City Mavericks Banner Ceremony
When: Saturday, February 15 - Puck drop at 6:05 PM, ceremony during first intermission
Where: Cable Dahmer Arena (19100 E Valley View Pkwy, Independence, MO 64055)
