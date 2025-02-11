Four-Game Homestand Starts Wednesday

February 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







The Iowa Heartlanders are back at home for four games in a row starting Wednesday. Iowa plays the Cincinnati Cyclones on Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m. for the fifth time this year. On Friday at 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday at 6:00 p.m., the Heartlanders take on the Toledo Walleye.

Iowa went 2-1-0-0 on the team's road trip last week, allowing just four goals over the three games. On Feb. 5, Iowa shut out the Cyclones, 2-0. The Heartlanders beat the Kalamazoo Wings, 4-1, on Feb. 7, but fell, 2-0, to the Wings on the following night.

Iowa's record is 25-15-4-3, good for 57 points and second in the Central Division.

This week's games

Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m. vs Cincinnati Cyclones (Sustainability & Waste Management Night)

Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs Toledo Walleye (Love on Ice Night)

Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6:00 p.m. vs Toledo Walleye (Stick it to Cancer Night)

Upcoming Games

Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m.: Waste Management and Sustainability Night vs. Cincinnati

A fun-filled evening dedicated to protecting our environment and making a positive impact on the planet at Sustainability & Waste Management Night! Plus, grab happy hour specials from 6:00-7:05 p.m.: $3 pretzels, $5 domestic drafts (20oz), $2.25 hot dogs and $2.50 24oz soda (not souvenir cup) - make sure to ask ARAMARK for happy hour pricing or they will chrage you regular price!

Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m.: Love on Ice Night vs. Toledo

Love and romance don't normally mix with hockey, but tonight we're embracing it! The night will be all about feeling the Valentine's Day love... but maybe not on the ice.

Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6:00 p.m.: Stick it to Cancer Night vs. Toledo

Enjoy a hockey doubleheader featuring the University of Iowa women's club team, then experience Xtream Arena as you've never seen it before -- it's a LAVENDER OUT, with a Lavender pom pom giveaway! Stick it to Cancer Night will also feature special videos, moments of silence and exclusive merchandise as we fight for a cure! We'd like to thank iHeartRadio for helping us to present Stick it to Cancer Night! Also check out a pregame party at Backpocket Brewing from 3:30-5:00 p.m. where the first 100 fans receive a free beverage at Backpocket!

Need to know:

Ryan Miotto leads the team in goals with 15.

The Heartlanders have scored the game's first goal 29 times, two off the league lead for first goals (Trois-Rivieres).

The Heartlanders play three teams over the four-game homestand: Cincinnati, Toledo and Bloomington.

Last week's games

Wednesday, Feb. 5 @ Cincinnati Cyclones: The Heartlanders shut out the Cyclones, 2-0. Kyle McClellan made 25 saves to earn his second shutout of the season.

Friday, Feb. 7 @ Kalamazoo Wings: Iowa scored four unanswered goals, including two empty-net goals from Yuki Miura and Ryan Miotto, in a 4-1 victory over the Wings.

Saturday, Feb. 8 @ Kalamazoo Wings: Despite outshooting the Wings, the Heartlanders fell 2-0 to Kalamazoo.

Don't miss an update from the Heartlanders

Follow Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) and don't miss any of the excitement. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates.

Single-game tickets, mini-plans, group tickets, flex tickets and season-ticket plans are available! Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options, or visit this link to make your plans for the 2024-25 season!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.