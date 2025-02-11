Rush Trades Simon Boyko to Atlanta for Cash Considerations

February 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Simon Boyko has been traded to the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for cash considerations.

Boyko, 26, re-signed with the Rush this summer and played 22 games with the club this season, recording four goals and nine points. He spent six weeks in Rapid City last year, but spent the majority of the season with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen, where he won the league's Rookie of the Year award.

The native of Mississauga, Ont. has played 46 ECHL across two clubs, Rapid City and Norfolk. He played collegiately at the University of Vermont and Aurora University.

The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Maine Mariners on February 13, 14, and 15 at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, February 15th is Midnight Madness presented by Garage Beer, featuring an 11:59 p.m. puck drop. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

ECHL Stories from February 11, 2025

