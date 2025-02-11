Thunder Sign Forward Ryan Nolan

February 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Ryan Nolan to a standard player contract.

Ryan, 26, has 32 points (12g, 20a) in 31 games this season with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen. The Winnetka, Illinois native is tied for the team lead in assists and is second in points. In 55 total SPHL games with Fayetteville and Peoria, Ryan has 52 points (23g, 29a).

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound forward played three seasons at NCAA (D1) Merrimack College and one season at NCAA (D1) Michigan State University.

The Thunder return home against Trois-Rivieres on February 14, 15 and 16! On February 14, fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light on Valentine's Day. Law Enforcement Night is February 15 and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under receive a FREE youth hockey jersey pres. by Warren, Washington, Saratoga, and Rensselaer Sheriff Departments. Also, enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra with specialty jerseys! Sunday, February 16 is a 3 p.m. puck drop with a poster giveaway and postgame autographs with the Thunder in Heritage Hall.

Great ticket packages are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

