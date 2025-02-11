Rabbit Report: Hockey All Weekend Long at the Well

February 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







After a two-week road trip, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena this weekend for three action-packed games!

The weekend starts this Saturday with "Stick It To Cancer Night" and ends on Presidents' Day with a special 4pm puck drop that is great for the entire family! The Swamp Rabbits have something for EVERYONE on this long weekend!

Be sure to get your tickets now by clicking the link below. Looking to bring a group of 10 or more? Contact the Swamp Rabbits Front Office at 864-674-7825 and learn more about our discounted group pricing!

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

JOIN US FOR MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEKEND

Join the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Military Appreciation Weekend on February 22nd & 23rd!

Be sure to get here early on Saturday for our Michelob Ultra-pre-game party on the Furman Plaza, and get your chance to grab one of your very own Military Appreciation Rally Towels!

Stick around after the game on Saturday as we host our live post-game specialty jersey auction benefiting Folds of Honor!

Then come back on Sunday as we cap off Military Appreciation Weekend with or post-game concert featuring multi-platinum artist, Chris Janson, on the Busch Light Stage!

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!

THE BEST DEAL IN THE UPSTATE

Take advantage of the best deal in the Upstate for families with the Pepsi Family Four Pack, available for all Friday and Sunday home games as well as select Saturday dates!

Each Pepsi Family Four Pack includes: 4 Tickets, 4 Hotdogs, 4 Chips, and 4 drinks starting at $23/ticket!

GET YOUR FAMILY FOUR PACK

SECURE YOUR SEATS FOR THE NEXT SEASON NOW!

Lock in your seats for the upcoming 2025-2026 season today to guarantee the best seats in the building for every Swamp Rabbits home game, starting as low as $23/game!

Interested in learning more? Click the link below and fill out our form on our website to have a member of our team reach out to help answer any questions you may have!

25-26 SEASON TICKETS

HOCKEY HAPPENINGS

SWAMP RABBITS TO FINISH 7-GAME ROAD SWING

The Swamp Rabbits currently ride a 3-3-0-0 record in their previous six road games into their finale this week against the Atlanta Gladiators on Thursday, before beginning a "three-in-three" at home this Saturday against the Savannah Ghost Pirates, followed by the team's first two meetings against the Wheeling Nailers since the 2020-21 campaign.

The Swamp Rabbits blanked the Florida Everblades last Wednesday, then took them to the final minutes of the next two games before reloading ahead of Atlanta. Entering the week's slate of games, Carter Savoie rides a six-game point streak and a four-game goalscoring streak, the latter serving as the longest for a Swamp Rabbits skater this season.

Entering Thursday against the Gladiators, the Swamp Rabbits are riding a 12-game point streak in Gas South Arena, last suffering a regulation loss on the road at Atlanta on November 1, 2023.

