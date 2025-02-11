Stingrays Acquire Defenseman Romain Rodzinski in a Trade
February 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have acquired defenseman Romain Rodzinski from the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for future considerations this offseason.
Rodzinski, 22, is in his second season of professional hockey. The 6-1 190-pound defenseman has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 59 career professional games for the Steelheads over the last two seasons. Before playing in Idaho, Rodzinski played at Concordia University in Montreal, where he tallied four assists in five games.
"Romain seems like a good fit for us," said Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale. "He's a young defenseman, and we need to improve our depth at that position. He's a really good skater, and he was on a good Idaho team last year. We're excited to have him on board."
The Stingrays will face off against the Savannah Ghost Pirates this Thursday night at Enmarket Arena in Savannah at 7:00 pm.
