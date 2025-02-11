ECHL Transactions - February 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 11, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Robbie Baillargeon, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Ryan Nolan, F signed contract

add Ryan Francis, F activated from reserve

delete Gustav Muller, F placed on reserve

delete Ryan Wheeler, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Dysen Skinner, G signed contract

delete Ethan Haider, G placed on reserve

delete Eric Neiley, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Patriks Marcinkevics, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Sahil Panwar, F assigned by Chicago Wolves

add Danny Katic, F assigned by Chicago Wolves

add Linus Hemstrom, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Linus Hemstrom, F traded to Maine

delete Max Neill, F placed on reserve

delete Mason Emoff, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Ryan Orgel, D signed contract

delete Jack Gorniak, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Harrison Rees, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Iowa:

delete Nicholas Blachman, F loaned to Iowa Wild

delete Zeteny Hadobas, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Christian Felton, D assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver

Orlando:

add Milo Roelens, F assigned from Syracuse by TB

add Ryan Fanti, G assigned by Syracuse

add Wyatt Wilson, D activated from reserve

delete Andrew Coxhead F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Simon Boyko, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Simon Boyko, F traded to Atlanta

Reading:

add Gianfranco Cassaro, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

delete Gianfranco Cassaro, D placed on reserve

delete Mason Primeau, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

South Carolina:

add Blake Thompson, D returned from bereavement leave

Wichita:

add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Artem Guryev, F activated from reserve

delete Samuel St-Hilaire, G placed on reserve

delete T.J. Lloyd, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Worcester:

delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

ECHL Stories from February 11, 2025

