ECHL Transactions - February 11
February 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 11, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Robbie Baillargeon, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Ryan Nolan, F signed contract
add Ryan Francis, F activated from reserve
delete Gustav Muller, F placed on reserve
delete Ryan Wheeler, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Atlanta:
add Dysen Skinner, G signed contract
delete Ethan Haider, G placed on reserve
delete Eric Neiley, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Patriks Marcinkevics, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Bloomington:
add Sahil Panwar, F assigned by Chicago Wolves
add Danny Katic, F assigned by Chicago Wolves
add Linus Hemstrom, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Linus Hemstrom, F traded to Maine
delete Max Neill, F placed on reserve
delete Mason Emoff, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Ryan Orgel, D signed contract
delete Jack Gorniak, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Harrison Rees, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Iowa:
delete Nicholas Blachman, F loaned to Iowa Wild
delete Zeteny Hadobas, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Christian Felton, D assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver
Orlando:
add Milo Roelens, F assigned from Syracuse by TB
add Ryan Fanti, G assigned by Syracuse
add Wyatt Wilson, D activated from reserve
delete Andrew Coxhead F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
add Simon Boyko, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Simon Boyko, F traded to Atlanta
Reading:
add Gianfranco Cassaro, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
delete Gianfranco Cassaro, D placed on reserve
delete Mason Primeau, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
South Carolina:
add Blake Thompson, D returned from bereavement leave
Wichita:
add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Artem Guryev, F activated from reserve
delete Samuel St-Hilaire, G placed on reserve
delete T.J. Lloyd, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Worcester:
delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
