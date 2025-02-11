Ryan Fanti Loaned to Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch; Forward Milo Roelens Reassigned by Tampa Bay Lightning to Orlando Solar Bears

February 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Monday (Feb. 10) the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have loaned goaltender Ryan Fanti to the Orlando Solar Bears. Additionally, the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned rookie forward Milo Roelens (ME-low ROW-lyns) from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL to the Orlando Solar Bears.

Fanti, 25, has appeared in 25 games this season for Orlando, posting a 12-10-2 record, with a 2.85 Goals Against Average (GAA) and a .906 save percentage (SV%). Fanti has also appeared in one AHL game this season for Syracuse, stopping all 17 shots he faced on January 31 at Rochester.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario native is unbeaten in his last 10 ECHL starts posting a 9-0-1-0 record and was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Jan. 6.

The former Minnesota-Duluth Bulldog has spent the past three seasons in the Edmonton Oilers organization with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL and Fort Wayne Komets in the ECHL. In 75 ECHL games, Fanti has posted a 35-32-3 record, a 3.12 goals against average (GAA), and a .902 save percentage (SV%). Fanti signed a one-year, AHL contract with the Crunch in the summer of 2024.

Roelens, 22, has appeared in 35 games for the Crunch this season, posting eight points (6g-2a) and 32 penalty minutes. The hulking 6-foot-7, 217-pound forward was signed to an entry-level contract as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 1, 2024.

Prior to his professional career, Roelens appeared in 238 games over five seasons in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with Gatineau, Sherbrooke, and Acadie-Bathurst. The Belgian tallied 165 points (64g-101a) including career-highs in all three offensive categories during the 2023-24 season. Roelens also enjoyed success in the QMJHL playoffs, notching 18 points in 30 playoff games. His 106 penalty minutes last season was the most by any player in the QMJHL.

Purchase Tickets Here!

2024-25 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2024-25 Orlando Solar Bears regular season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.