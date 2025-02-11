Tulsa's Roulette Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
February 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Conner Roulette of the Tulsa Oilers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 3-9.
Roulette scored three goals and added three assists for six points in three games against Utah last week.
The 21-year scored a pair of goals in a 4-2 win on Thursday, dished out an assist in a 6-2 loss on Friday and had three points (2g-1a) in a 4-3 overtime loss on Saturday.
A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Roulette has 24 points (13g-11a) in 38 games with the Oilers this season. He made his pro debut with Tulsa late last season, skating in two regular-season games and three postseason contests.
Prior to turning pro, Roulette tallied 288 points (118g-170a) in 259 career games in the Western Hockey League with Spokane, Saskatoon and Seattle. Last season, he was sixth in the league with 108 points and eighth with 45 goals.
On behalf of Conner Roulette, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tulsa youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 11, 2025
- Gianfranco Cassaro Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Ink Netminder Dysen Skinner - Atlanta Gladiators
- Conner Roulette Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Tulsa Oilers
- Tulsa's Roulette Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Wichita Opens Four-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Mavericks to Host Banner Ceremony on Saturday, February 15 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizzlies Gameday: Only Grizzlies Tuesday Game this Season - Utah at Wichita - February 11, 2025 - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Receives Three Players from Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Four-Game Homestand Starts Wednesday - Iowa Heartlanders
- Thunder Sign Forward Ryan Nolan - Adirondack Thunder
- Ryan Fanti Loaned to Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch; Forward Milo Roelens Reassigned by Tampa Bay Lightning to Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rabbit Report: Hockey All Weekend Long at the Well - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.