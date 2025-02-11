Grizzlies Gameday: Only Grizzlies Tuesday Game this Season - Utah at Wichita - February 11, 2025

February 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (16-24-4-1, 37 points, .411 point %) @ Wichita Thunder (26-16-3-1, 56 points, .609 point %)

Date: February 11, 2025 Venue: INTRUST Bank Arena Game Time: 6:05 pm.

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12621307-2025-utah-grizzlies-vs-wichita-thunder?nav_id=75

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: February 14, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.

Tuesday's Matchup

It's the last of a four game road trip for the Grizzlies as they make a stop in Wichita for a Tuesday night game. It is the only Tuesday game for the Grizzlies all season. It is the seventh of nine regular season meetings between the clubs. Utah is 1-4-0-1 vs Wichita this season. Utah earned 3 out of 6 standings points vs Wichita at Maverik Center on January 24-25, 27.

The Grizzlies are 11-8-1-1 over their last 21 games. Utah has scored 82 goals in their last 22 games (3.72 goals per game). Utah has scored a second period goal in 25 of their last 31 games. The Grizzlies have 15 goals in the second period over their last 9 games.

Cole Fonstad has scored 7 goals in his last 9 games. Reed Lebster has a point in 7 of his last 10 games. Andrew Nielsen had 5 points (1g, 4a) last week at Tulsa. Nielsen has 8 multiple point games in a Utah uniform this season. Keaton Mastrodonato has 1 goal and 10 assists in his last 9 games.

Neil Shea Has Saturday Night Fever

Neil Shea has an overtime game winning goal in each of Utah's last two Saturdays to give Utah 4-3 victories. Shea scored 2:46 into overtime for Utah's 4-3 win on February 1 vs Idaho. Shea scored 7 seconds into overtime at Tulsa on February 8 to give Utah, you guessed it, a 4-3 win. Shea has 18 goals in 28 games this season. The 18 goals matches his career high where he scored 18 in 64 games for the Newfoundland Growlers.

Games on Road Trip

Thursday, February 6, 2025 - Utah 2 Tulsa 4 - Reed Lebster and Andrew Nielsen each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Tulsa got 2 goals from Conner Roulette. Tulsa outshot Utah 45 to 29. Utah was 4 for 4 on the penalty kill.

Friday, February 7, 2025 - Utah 6 Tulsa 2 - Jake Barczewski saved 45 of 47 in the win. Mick Messner had 2 goals and 1 assist. Cole Fonstad had 1 goals. Derek Daschke had 1 goal and 1 assist. Andrew Nielsen had 2 assists. Nielsen and Cooper Jones were each a +3 for Utah. Tulsa outshot Utah 47 to 35. Utah went 1 for 4 on the power play, Tulsa was 2 for 5 with both goals being scored by Sean Olson.

Saturday, February 8, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa 3 (OT) - Neil Shea scored the overtime game winner 7 seconds in. Reed Lebster and Keaton Mastrodonato each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Jake Barczewski saved 39 of 42 to earn his 8th win of the season. Luke Manning added a goal. Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play and was 2 for 2 on the penalty kill. Tulsa outshot Utah 42 to 23.

Tuesday - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm. INTRUST Bank Arena.

Special Teams Have Been Strong.

Utah is 19 for 21 on the penalty kill over their last 6 games.

Utah is 10 for 32 on the power play over their last 10 games. Utah has 14 power play goals in their last 15 games.

Grizzlies Points Leaders

Derek Daschke (9g, 26a) leads Utah with 35 points this season. Neil Shea (18g, 16a) has 34 points in 28 games for Utah. Briley Wood has 32 points (13g, 19a). Shea has a point in 21 of 28 games this season and a goal in 15 of 28. Daschke has a point in 24 of 38 games. Daschke and Keaton Mastrodonato are each tied for the team lead with 9 multiple point games.

Games Next Homestand at Maverik Center

Friday, February 14, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, February 15, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fishing Night.

Monday, February 17, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 3:10 pm. Family Four Pack of Tickets for $48.

Friday, February 21, 2025 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Mountainland Supply Company. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, February 22, 2025 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Mountainland Supply Company.

Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Rapid City at Utah. 3:10 pm. $12 AFCU Tickets. Family Four Pack of Tickets for $48.

Games vs Wichita This Season

Utah has 9 regular season games vs Wichita this season with 6 of them being played at INTRUST Bank Arena. Jay Dickman has 12 points (5g, 7a) in 6 games vs Utah this season. Joe Carroll has 7 goals and 3 assists vs Utah. Derek Daschke leads Utah with 7 points vs Wichita (2g, 5a). Neil Shea (2g, 4a) and Keaton Mastrodonato (6 assists) each has 6 points vs Wichita. Mick Messner has 3 goals and 2 assists.

The Grizzlies scored seven goals during the second period of their 9-3 victory over the Wichita Thunder on January 25th. The seven spot on the scoreboard broke a franchise record for goals in a single period. The previous high was a six-goal period against the Chicago Wolves on November 13, 1995.

In the second period last Saturday the Grizzlies took 23 shots.

The last time a league team scored 7 goals in a period was when Cincinnati tallied 7 goals on 15 shots in the first period of their 8-1 victory at Maine on February 8, 2019.

2024-25 Utah vs Wichita Season

Nov. 20, 2024 - Utah 2 at Wichita 5

Nov. 21, 2024 Utah 1 at Wichita 4

Nov. 22, 2024 Utah 2 at Wichita 4

Jan. 24, 2025 Wichita 6 at Utah 4

Jan. 25, 2025 Wichita 3 at Utah 9

Jan. 27, 2025 Wichita 4 at Utah 3 Shootout

Feb. 11, 2025 Utah at Wichita 6:05 pm

Mar. 12, 2025 Utah at Wichita 6:05 pm

Mar. 14, 2025 Utah at Wichita 6:05 pm

Grizzlies Team Notes

The Grizzlies have scored 4 or more goals in all 16 wins this season. Utah is 12-0 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 19-21 on the penalty kill over their last 6 games. Utah is 10 for 32 on the power play over their last 10 games. Utah has 14 power play goals in their last 15 games. Utah has scored first in each of their last 3 games. Utah has a second period goal in 25 of their last 31 games and they have 14 second period goals over their last 8 games. Utah is 16-2-1 when they score 4 or more in a game and 6-0-1 when they allow less than 3 in a game. Utah has 82 goals in their last 22 games. 59 of Utah's 142 goals have come in the second period.

Grizzlies 2024-25 Ironmen

There are 3 players who have appeared in all 45 games for the Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season. Cole Gallant, Mick Messner and Briley Wood are the three forwards who have not missed a game this season.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (16): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Cade Neilson, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (8): Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Lincoln Erne, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones, Andrew Nielsen, Dilan Savenkov, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (2): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 16-24-4-1

Home record: 9-10-3-1

Road record: 6-14-1

Win percentage: .411

Standings Points: 37

Last 10: 5-3-1-1

Streak: 2-0

Goals per game: 3.16 (14th) Goals for: 142

Goals against per game: 4.13 (28th) Goals Against: 186

Shots per game: 31.00 (13th)

Shots against per game: 34.60 (26th)

Power Play: 29 for 141 - 20.6 % (11th)

Penalty Kill: 95 for 132 - 72.0 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes: 486. 10.80 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 4.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.

Record When Scoring First: 12-4-2-1.

Opposition Scores First: 4-20-2.

Record in One Goal Games: 5-2-4-1

Games Decided Past Regulation: 4-0-4-1

Team Leaders

Goals: Neil Shea (18)

Assists: Derek Daschke (26)

Points: Daschke (35)

Plus/Minus: Daschke (+6)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (83)

Power Play Points: Daschke (15)

Power Play Goals: Daschke (5)

Power Play Assists: Daschke/Mastrodonato (10)

Shots on Goal: Mick Messner (126)

Shooting Percentage: Shea (15.3 %) - Minimum 40 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Daschke/Mastrodonato/Shea (2)

Wins: Jake Barczewski (8)

Save %: Jake Barczewski (.898)

Goals Against Average: Barczewski (3.65)

