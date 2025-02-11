Mariners, Bison Make Another Deal

February 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners and Bloomington Bison made a trade for the second day in a row, completing a future considerations deal on Tuesday. The Mariners acquired forward Linus Hemstrom from the Bison in exchange for a future consideration. The move completes a previous trade that sent the rights of forward Ty Cheveldayoff to the Jacksonville Icemen.

In early October, the Mariners traded the ECHL rights to forward Ty Cheveldayoff to the Jacksonville Icemen, after Cheveldayoff had signed an American Hockey League contract with the Rochester Americans. The future consideration acquired from the Icemen has been flipped to Bloomington in exchange for Hemstrom.

Hemstrom, 21, is a Swedish-born forward. In his first professional season with the Bison, he's skated in 31 games, scoring one goal while adding six assists. Hemstrom spent the prior two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, playing for the Kingston Frontenacs. Last season, he posted 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) in 61 games. He recorded 93 career points over two OHL seasons.

Hemstrom competed internationally for his country at both the U18 and U20 levels, capturing the gold at the 2022 IIHF World U18 Championships, in Germany.

