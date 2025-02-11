Gladiators Ink Netminder Dysen Skinner

February 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has signed goaltender Dysen Skinner to an ECHL contract. Skinner, 25, joins Atlanta for his third stint with the club this season, appearing in one game on December 29th versus the Norfolk Admirals.

In 17 appearances with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem this season, the Billings, Montana native has a record of 6-7-1, to go along with a 2.60 goals against average and .921 save percentage.

The Gladiators return to action on Thursday night at 7 p.m, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, for the first-ever Weddings on Ice, presented by 94.9 "The Bull." It'll also be Heart Health Night, brought to you by Piedmont Eastside. Get your tickets HERE !

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.