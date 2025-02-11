Rush Receives Three Players from Calgary

February 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Joni Jurmo, goaltender Connor Murphy, and forward Connor Mylymok have been reassigned to the Rush by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Jurmo, 22, made his professional debut in North America with the Rush on November 6th and had a successful three-week stint in Rapid City. In nine games, Jurmo scored two goals and seven points. He has played ten games with the Wranglers this season.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound defenseman signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames in March. He was a 2020 third-round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks. Jurmo is a native of Espoo, Finland.

Murphy, 26, leads all Rush goaltenders in goals-against average (2.96) and save percentage (.911) this season. He last appeared for Rapid City on January 3rd.

The second-year goaltender has appeared in four AHL games this season, winning two of them. He split time between the Rush and Wranglers last year as well.

Mylymok, 24, has made a splash in his rookie season with the Rush. He earned his first AHL call-up on January 23rd after recording seven goals and 14 points in 30 games. His seven fighting majors are among the most in the ECHL.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward suited up in five AHL games and picked up two fights over his first three games with the Wranglers. Mylymok played on a line with Rush alternate captain Brett Davis while up in Calgary.

