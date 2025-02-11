Railers Acquire Forward Tyler Kobryn from Florida Everblades

February 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that forward Tyler Kobryn has been acquired via trade with the Florida Everblades in exchange for cash considerations.

Kobryn, 27, is in his fifth season as a professional. In 18 games played this season with the Florida Everblades, he has 4 points (2G, 2A). In 145 ECHL games, Kobryn tallied 32 points to go with 54 penalty minutes and a -22 rating. Kobryn started the season in the Southern Professional Hockey League with the Peoria Rivermen. In 49 SPHL games over two seasons, the 6'3", 209lb forward has 34 points (16G, 18A) along with a +2 rating.

Prior to professional hockey, the Hillsborough, NJ native spent four seasons with Wesleyan University playing NCAA III hockey. In 97 games with the Cardinals, Kobryn had 29 points (18G, 11A) along with 45 penalty minutes. He was a New England Small College Athletic Conference tournament champion during the 2019-20 season, helping to lead Wesleyan to their first ever NCAA III tournament bid before the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

508 Club Memberships are now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.