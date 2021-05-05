"Why I Want to Go to College" Contest Winners Announced

PAPILLION, Neb. - The winners of the annual Nebraska Education Saving's Trusts (NEST) "Why I Want to Go to College" Writing Contest, sponsored by the Nebraska State Treasurer's Office and the Omaha Storm Chasers, were announced Wednesday by Nebraska Treasurer John Murante.

The students will be honored Sunday prior to Omaha's 1:05 p.m. game with St. Paul at Werner Park.

Students were to reflect on the value of education and what they hope to achieve through higher education in their submitted essays. Winners receive contributions to NEST 529 college savings plans, ranging in value from $500 for third place, $1,000 for second place and $2,000 for first place. Three winners were chosen in each of Nebraska's three U.S. congressional districts, and three others were selected from outside of Nebraska. These are the winners of the contest and their hometowns:

Nebraska's First Congressional District Nebraska's Second Congressional District

First: Madison Johnson, Waverly First: Cooper Mroczek, Elkhorn

Second: Lilian (Lily) Crandall-Peterson, Lincoln Second: Isaac Smith, Papillion

Third: Addison Williams, Lincoln Third: Brett Vance, Elkhorn

Nebraska's Third Congressional District Out of State

First: Jordyn Ellison, Litchfield First: Elliana Finck, Verndale, Minn.

Second: Jayda Backous, Alliance Second: Travis Reimer, Shingle Springs, Calif

Third: Sari LaDeaux, Valentine Third: Olivia Serrano, Cherry Hill, N.J.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Werner Park in Papillion, Neb. For more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

