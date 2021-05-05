Oliveras off to Hot Start for Chasers

PAPILLION, Neb. - In the MLB games in which he saw action during the shortened 2020 season, Edward Oliveras showed flashes of what he can do on the diamond, especially in his first outings for Kansas City.

The outfield prospect, acquired in a trade with San Diego last August, had five two-hit performances in his first seven appearances with the Royals and batted .274 over 18 games toward the end of the year.

Oliveras opened this season with Triple-A Omaha and is off to a hot start again. He's recorded five hits in his first seven at-bats from the leadoff spot for the Storm Chasers through two Triple-A East contests.

In Wednesday's 10-4 loss to St. Paul, Oliveras reached base five times. The outfielder singled in each of his first three at-bats, then walked and was hit by a pitch in his final two plate appearances. He also stole his first base of the season in the opening inning to help Omaha to a short-lived lead in its second game.

"Everything is going great," he said. "Right now, I'm feeling, at the plate, good. I'm seeing the ball well."

In the season opener, Oliveras kickstarted the onslaught by the Chasers with a leadoff triple in his first at-bat of the season. In the following inning, he launched a three-run homer to give Omaha a 5-0 lead.

He got the Chasers going again Wednesday and drove in his fourth run of the season with a single.

"Every day, I'm doing my best in the game to try to win the game and help my teammates," he said.

Omaha played from behind from the second inning on Wednesday. The Saints used four singles in that frame to move in front 4-2. Back-to-back homers by Trevor Larnach and Brent Rooker in the fourth extended the St. Paul advantage. The Saints scored eight runs, six earned, off starter Carlos Hernandez.

The right-hander left after the fourth, surrendering 10 hits to the 23 batters he faced. The Saints scored twice against reliever Grant Gavin, including once on solo homer by Rob Refsnyder in the sixth inning.

Kyle Isbel had a pair of singles for Omaha, who scored three of its four runs off Wednesday's winning pitcher Charlie Barnes. Chasers shortstop Kevin Merrell doubled, scored a run and drove in another.

Although things didn't go his team's way Wednesday, Oliveras has liked what he's seen from Omaha.

"Last night, everybody had fun," he said. "Everybody (was) happy - Opening Day, winning the game, everybody hitting homers. For me, that's the best part.

"We try to, every day, compete. Compete (and) have fun. We have great pitchers, good hitting, great defense. We have a great team this year."

