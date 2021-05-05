Herd Wins 5-2 Behind Three Homers, Allgeyer Debut

May 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







After picking their spots on opening day, the Buffalo Bisons decided to give the long ball a try Tuesday as the Bisons defeated the Worcester Red Sox 5-2 with all five runs coming via home runs.

"After putting together twelve hits last night and then three home runs tonight, whichever way we can do it is great," said Bisons' manager Casey Candaele.

Second baseman Breyvic Valera sparked the offense first for the Bisons homering to right-center field on the fifth pitch he saw. The home run came off the Red Sox starter Raynel Espinal to give the Bisons a 1-0 lead.

Valera has gotten off to a hot start in 2021 collecting four hits and three RBIs through the first two games.

Logan Warmoth got the Bisons back in the run column in the third inning by belting a two-run home run to left field with Juan Graterol on base to give the Bisons a 3-0 lead.

The long ball is Warmoth's first home run of the year and his first at the Triple-A level.

Just three innings later, third baseman Kevin Smith got in on the home run party lifting a fly ball to deep center to bring designated hitter Cullen Large home and extend the Bisons lead to 5-1.

The 30th ranked prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays system lefty Nick Allgeyer made the start for the Bisons and was just as good for the Bisons as the bats.

Allgeyer came out with a plan to waste no pitches as he retired six of the first seven batters he faced on 27 pitches, 22 of which went for strikes.

"We had a good pace going throughout the game and we executed a lot of things tonight," said Allgeyer.

Using a powerful fastball and slider Allgeyer got ahead in counts quickly with first-pitch strikes against 16 of the 21 batters he faced in his first Triple-A start.

"[Allegeyer] was masterful," said Candaele. "He has a great mix of pitches going.

Allgeyer finished the game with six innings of work giving up one earned run on a solo home run in sixth and producing six strikeouts to get the win.

Allgeyer also some help from second baseman Dilson Herrera's glove tonight.

Herrera made a plethora of stellar defensive plays to help his pitcher including and out of position, over the shoulder grab on the right-field line to put an end to the second inning.

Overall, the Bisons played mistake-free baseball committing zero errors.

Following Allgeyer, righty Dany Jimenez checked in and took care of the seventh inning using his diving curveball and high overhead release.

The 6'4" righty Jackson Rees got the ball for the eighth inning and following a leadoff walk proceeded to blank the Red Sox with a strikeout and pair of groundouts.

For the ninth, Candaele went with Hobie Harris who struck out two but gave up a two-out home run to Marcus Wilson to cut the Bisons lead to 5-2.

Harris ultimately recovered and forced a ground out to seal the victory for the Bisons.

The Bisons have shown off impressive bullpen depth through the first two games giving up one run in 8.2 innings of work between six pitchers.

"As long as they are all attacking the zone and have good stuff usually things end up pretty well," said Candaele.

With the win, the Bisons move to 2-0 on the year at Trenton Thunder Ball Park.

The Bisons will take on the Red Sox again Thursday night for game three of the season-opening six-game series. Righty Alek Manoah is projected to battle the Red Sox's Daniel Gossett with the first pitch tomorrow at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.