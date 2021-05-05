Red Wings Lose 8-7 in Walk-Off Fashion Wednesday
May 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Red Wings lost in walk-off fashion, 8-7, for a second straight night Wednesday against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs from Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA.
With the game knotted at 7-7, Wings reliever Joan Baez uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Josh Stephen to scamper home as the winning run. Stephen led off the inning with a walk, moved to second on a balk and to third on Baez's first wild pitch of the inning.
The Red Wings (0-2) fell behind 4-0 after three innings but battled back to take control of the game late.
Highly touted prospect Carter Kieboom's first hit as a Red Wing was a two-run double in the fourth that trimmed the deficit in half.
An inning later, RBI doubles from Welington Castillo and Rafael Bautista put the Wings in front 5-4.
After Lehigh Valley tied the game in the bottom of the fifth, the Wings moved back in front on Yasmany Tomas' first home run of the season. The two-out, two-run homer that just crept over the right field wall staked the Wings to a 7-5 advantage.
The first of (yas)many?!?! pic.twitter.com/QVABRvzkf5
- Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) May 6, 2021
It would remain that way until the eighth when the Pigs mounted a two-run rally of Wings reliever Kyle McGowin to tie the game at 7-7. McGowin was just optioned down from Washington earlier in the day.
Tomas, 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBI, was the only Wings batter with multiple hits Wednesday.
Rochester was just 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position, stranding 10 men on base.
The Wings look for their first win of the season on Thursday night when they send southpaw Ben Braymer to the hill at 7:05 pm.
WINGS THINGS: Rochester's first two games of the season have lasted a combined 7 hours and 35 minutes.

