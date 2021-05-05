Comeback Effort Falls Short in Sounds' Loss to Mud Hens

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds' comeback attempt came to a halt when Toledo's three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning proved to be the difference in a 9-6 loss Wednesday night at Fifth Third Field.

Nashville trailed 6-3 after four innings only to come back and tie the game in the eighth. The comeback went for naught when Toledo's Zack Short drilled a tie-breaking three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning. The long ball came just moments after Nashville right-hander Luke Barker issued a pair of two-out walks.

The Sounds went quietly in the ninth and have dropped their first two games of the season for the first time since they started 0-3 in 2012.

Nashville jumped out to an early lead much like they did Opening Night. Derek Fisher started it in the top of the first with an opposite field double, Jace Peterson walked and Zach Green scored both with a double to the gap in right-center to give the Sounds a 2-0 lead.

But the lead didn't last long as Toledo center fielder Derek Hill launched a three-run homer off Thomas Jankins in the bottom of the second to give the Mud Hens a 3-2 lead.

Green's second run-scoring hit of the game made it a 3-3 game in the third, but Toledo's offense kept coming. They scored a single tally in the third and a pair of runs in the fourth to grab a 6-3 lead. Jankins allowed six runs in 4.0 innings but didn't factor into the decision.

Miguel Sanchez's dynamic relief effort kept the Sounds in the game. The right-hander worked three scoreless innings and struck out three in the process.

The comeback attempt fired up when Chad Spanberger drilled a two-run homer in the seventh inning to pull the Sounds within a run. They tied it in the eighth when Corey Ray tripled, and Jamie Westbrook followed with an RBI single to left field to make it 6-6.

Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night in Toledo. Left-hander Blaine Hardy starts for the Sounds against right-hander Logan Shore for the Mud Hens.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville has lost their first two games of the season for the first time since 2012 when they started 0-3.

Derek Fisher has hit safely in each of his first two games on MLB rehab assignment. He's hitting .400 (2-for-5) with 3 runs, 1 double, 1 home run, 1 RBI and 1 walk.

Zach Green had a 2-hit, 3-RBI night for Nashville, his first game with at least 2 hits and 3 RBI since July 7, 2019 when he had 3 hits and 5 RBI with Triple-A Sacramento at Reno.

Corey Ray had his first triple of the season in the 8th inning, the 14th in his professional career.

