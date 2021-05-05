Blue Jays to Move Home Location to Sahlen Field Beginning June 1

Statements from Buffalo Bisons, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Blue Jays moving home location to Sahlen Field

Rich Baseball Operations President Mike Buczkowski

"The Blue Jays returning to Sahlen Field to once again temporarily play their home games is a testament to the great working relationship the Bisons organization has with our Major League parent club. The only thing lacking from a successful MLB summer at Sahlen Field in 2020 was the ability to share that experience with our great fans. I know Buffalo is ready to get back to the ballpark and give the Blue Jays a "home-away-from-home" field advantage that will propel them towards another postseason run."

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

"The City of Buffalo is thrilled to once again be able to welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to Sahlen Field. The Blue Jays and the Bisons have done a tremendous job preparing our city's ballpark for Major League Baseball, and after embracing the Blue Jays as our hometown team in 2020, the ability to have the great sports fans of Western New York inside Sahlen Field this time around will no doubt make this summer at the ballpark an unforgettable one for our city."

For inquiries regarding Blue Jays ticketing or updated ballpark policies for attendance, fans should visit BlueJays.com/tickets.

