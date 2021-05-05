Blue Jays to Move Home Location to Sahlen Field Beginning June 1

May 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Toronto Blue Jays today announce that on June 1, its home location will move to Sahlen Field, home of the organization's Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons. The club's goal has always been to return to play on home soil as soon as it is safe to do so and until then, the team will play its home games at Sahlen Field.

To prepare Sahlen Field for MLB regular season home games with fans under COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the Blue Jays and Bisons are undertaking a jointly funded renovation project, including the following upgrades that will be completed before June 1:

Moving the bullpens off the field to behind the outfield walls

New batting cages built beyond right field

Resodding the outfield grass, completing a full field replacement that began with the infield in 2020

New weight room and renovated clubhouse facilities

LED light bulb replacements plus two additional temporary lighting poles

The Blue Jays will host fans in a limited 24% capacity at Sahlen Field, in accordance with local and state guidelines. Tickets for the club's first eight home games vs. the Miami Marlins (June 1 & 2), Houston Astros (June 4 to 6), and New York Yankees (June 15 to 17), go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 13 at 10 a.m. ET (bluejays.com/tickets). Tickets for the homestand beginning June 24 vs. the Baltimore Orioles will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 3 at 10 a.m. ET; subsequent homestand onsales will be announced at a later date.

Ticket purchasers will receive a guide with additional Sahlen Field health and safety protocols (available at bluejays.com/healthandsafety), including, but not limited to:

Tickets sold in pods of up to four seats, spaced a minimum of six feet apart

Fans aged three years and older must present proof of full vaccination (received at least 14 days prior to the day of the game) or a negative COVID-19 test result (from a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the day of the game or a rapid antigen test taken within six hours of the game's scheduled start time); complete information on documentation and timing for proof of testing and vaccination available at bluejays.com/healthandsafety

Mobile ticketing only to limit fan touchpoints; the ticket purchaser for the seating pod must transfer individual tickets to each guest in their seating pod for gate entry

Symptom screening and temperature check prior to entry

Face coverings required at all times for fans aged two years and older, except when actively eating or drinking in their designated seats

The Blue Jays played the majority of its 2020 regular season home games at Sahlen Field, finishing 17-9 at home. The club extends sincere thanks to Bob and Mindy Rich and the Buffalo Bisons organization; the City of Buffalo, Erie County, and New York State officials; and Buffalo-area fans who have welcomed Blue Jays and Bisons players to Sahlen Field for nearly a decade. The team is excited to return to the site of its strong 2020 campaign, this time with in-person cheers from Buffalo-area fans.

We want to thank Canadians for everything they have done to combat COVID-19 in our communities. Blue Jays fans should continue to follow the latest local public health guidelines, including non-essential travel outside of Canada; through these efforts, we can hope for the day we reunite with our fans on home soil.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.