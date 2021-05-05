WooSox Fall in Opener, 6-1 in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. - The Worcester Red Sox (0-1) trailed early and never led against the Buffalo Bisons (1-0) on Opening Night, falling by a 6-1 final at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

The Bisons jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning against WooSox starter Tanner Houck. Buffalo's Tyler White doubled to score the game's first run, which was followed by a Josh Palacios single to plate White. Houck would escape the first allowing those two runs and made it through three innings, allowing one more run in the third to go along with four strikeouts.

In the fourth, Worcester put together its first rally of 2021 to cut the deficit to 3-1. Michael Chavis cracked a one out double to right-center field. Following a single from Yairo Muñoz and a walk from Marcus Wilson, Jonathan Araúz beat out a grounder to short for a run-scoring infield single. It marked Araúz' first RBI of the season after he drove home nine with the Boston Red Sox last year.

Buffalo would add three more on three hits in the seventh, part of a 12-hit effort for the Bisons.

For the WooSox, Ryan Weber led the way out of the bullpen, tossing three hitless frames from the fourth to the sixth. The 30-year-old faced the minimum in his three innings of work.

The WooSox continue their six-game road series Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. against Buffalo, who is playing at the former home of the Trenton Thunder while the Toronto Blue Jays play at Sahlen Field.

Radio coverage on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 6:40 p.m.

After their opening week series against the Bisons, the WooSox will return home to Polar Park on Tuesday, May 11 for their historic home opener.

