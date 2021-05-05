Bisons Stifle WooSox Bats Again in 5-2 Loss

TRENTON, N.J. - For the second straight night, the Buffalo Bisons (2-0) held the Worcester Red Sox (0-2) bats in check. And, for the second straight night, the Bisons picked up a win over the WooSox, this time a 5-2 final on Wednesday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Buffalo started game two the way it began Opening Night: with a run in the first inning. A Breyvic Valera solo shot got the Bisons on the board. Buffalo added two more in the third on a Logan Warmoth blast, and that was all the run support Bisons' starter Nick Allgeyer would need. The right-hander grabbed the win behind six innings of one-run ball, while Worcester's Raynel Espinal took the loss, allowing three runs in five innings of work.

In the sixth, Chris Herrmann recorded the first home run in WooSox history, a leadoff blast that landed in the trees beyond the right field fence. The 33-year-old's penchant for debut homers continued Wednesday-Herrmann hit a grand slam in his first game with the Oakland Athletics in 2019.

Kevin Smith added a two-run long ball for Buffalo in the bottom of the sixth for his first Triple-A hit to extend the lead to 5-1. Altogether, the WooSox and Bisons combined for 11 hits, five of which were home runs.

Three innings later, Kaleb Ort provided a spark for Worcester in his organizational debut. The former Rule 5 pick posted a dominant ninth frame, striking out two to begin his 2021 campaign.

The WooSox continue their six-game road series Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. against Buffalo, who is playing at the former home of the Trenton Thunder while the Toronto Blue Jays prepare to play at Sahlen Field.

Radio coverage on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 6:40 p.m.

After their opening week series against the Bisons, the WooSox will return home to Polar Park on Tuesday, May 11 for their historic home opener against the Syracuse Mets at 3:05 p.m.

