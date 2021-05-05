Memphis Redbirds Updated Roster & Game Notes: May 4, 2021
May 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
Wednesday, May 5th 6:45 p.m CT || Memphis Redbirds (0-1) vs Durham Bulls (1-0)
AutoZone Park || Memphis, TN || Game #2 of 120 || Home Game #2 of 60
RHP Miles Mikolas (MLB Rehab) vs RHP Joe Ryan
Radio/MiLB TV: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty
Bird Bites
Last Night: The Redbirds dropped the season-opener by a score of 7- 5 against the Durham Bulls. Memphis got off to a hot start, scoring twice in the first inning on RBIs from Austin Dean and Scott Hurst. The 'Birds tacked on two more runs in the third inning thanks to an RBI triple from Lane Thomas and a throwing error later in the frame. Tommy Parsons got the start on the mound and dominated through the first three innings, retiring all nine batters he faced. The Durham offense came alive in the fourth inning, scoring four times to tie the game. Memphis grabbed the lead back in the fifth inning on a solo home run from Max Moroff, but that advantage was short-lived. Durham took the lead by scoring two runs on five consecutive singles in the seventh and tacked on an insurance run in the ninth. The Bulls bullpen was excellent on opening night, combining for 4.1-scoreless innings.
Welcome to Memphis, Miles: Miles Mikolas will begin an MLB rehab assignment with the Redbirds this evening. Mikolas missed all of the 2020 season recovering from surgery to repair a flexor tendon in his right arm. The 32-year-old right hander was the Cardinals game one starter in both in NLDS and NLCS in 2019. Mikolas had his best year as a professional in 2018, leading the National League in wins and finishing sixth in NL Cy Young Award voting. Mikolas pitched to batters at the Cardinals' alternate site last week but will be seeing his first game action since the 2019 NLDS.
Durham Starter: Joe Ryan will make the start for the Bulls this evening. Ryan was named the Rays' Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019 after a dominant campaign. The 24-year-old made 24 appearances between Low-A, High-A and Double-A in 2019 and pitched to a 1.96 ERA. Ryan struck out 183 batters in 123.2 innings and only surrendered 27 walks. Opponents hit just .173 for the season against the 2018 seventh round pick. Ryan is ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the Rays' organization, according to MLB Pipeline.
More-off Please: Max Moroff had an opening night to remember for the Redbirds. The third baseman scored the 'Birds first run of the season after walking in the first inning. The 27-year-old then doubled and scored in the third, hit a go-ahead home run in the fifth, doubled again in the seventh and finished his night being plunked by a pitch in the ninth.
Racking up the K's: The Redbirds pitching staff struck out 14 batters last night in the first game of 2021. Starter Tommy Parsons punched out seven Bulls in 5.0 innings, and each of the four relievers had a least one strikeout. The bullpen performances were highlighted by Jesús Cruz who picked up three strikeouts in 1.1-scoreless innings of work.
Looking Ahead: Two former first round picks will toe the slab for the Redbirds later this week. Matthew Liberatore, the 16th overall selection by TB in 2018 will make his St. Louis organizational debut on Thursday. Zack Thompson, the 19th overall pick in 2019 gets the ball for the contest on Saturday.
Please note the roster moves - RHP Miles Mikolas begins a MLB rehab assignment tonight, and LHP Bernardo Flores, Jr. has been recalled to St. Louis.
