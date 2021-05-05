May 5 Game Notes

IOWA CUBS (0-1) VS. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (1-0)

Wednesday - 6:38 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Ben Holmes (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Beau Sulser (0-0, -.--)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa will look for their first win of the season tonight against Indianapolis in the second game of the 2021 campaign. Lefty Ben Holmes will make his first start of the season facing off against right-hander Beau Sulser. First pitch for tonight's matchup between the I-Cubs and Indians is set for 6:38 pm.

TRIPLE A-EAST: Before the start of the 2021 season, Major League Baseball announced a restructuring of the minor leagues. The restructure reduced the number of affiliated teams from 160 to 120, and split the Triple-A into two divisions: the Triple-A West and Triple-A East. The Triple-A East consists of three sub-divisions, the Northeast Division, Southeast Division and Midwest Division. Iowa was placed in the Midwest Division with the Columbus Clippers, Indianapolis Indians, Louisville Bats, Omaha Storm Chasers, St. Paul Saints and Toledo Mud Hens. To minimize traveling this year and for other safety measures, the I-Cubs will only play teams within their respective division.

VETERAN PRESENCE: The I-Cubs have a strong veteran presence to open the 2021 season, with a combined 3,094 games of Major League experience on their active roster tonight - equal to 19 full 162-game seasons. Out of 24 players, 16 have played at least one game at the Major League level, and ten have clocked at least one year of service time. In total, the current team has suited up for 23 different Major League clubs and collectively played at least one Major League game in each of the last 15 seasons ('07-'21). Fourteen-year veteran Cameron Maybin leads the team with 1,153 games played for nine different teams.

SIT 'EM DOWN: Iowa was punched out 15 times in last night's game. Four players struck out multiple times, including outfielder Cameron Maybin striking out in all four of his plate appearances. In 2019, six players tallied multiple strikeouts with a season-high mark of 17 on June 15th against Sacramento. Each games starting pitcher, Chase De Jong last night and Connor Menez 2019 registered 10 strikeouts on their own.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: With last nights loss, Iowa falls to 65-92 against Indianapolis since 1988. The I-Cubs could not buck the trend of season openers against Indy, making it six losses compared to just one win against the Indians on the first game of the season. The I-Cubs only win in a season opener against Indy remains on April 12, 1980 when Iowa beat the Indians by a score of 8-0. Nardi Contreras was Iowa's starting pitcher that game.

NO RUNS MEANS NO WIN: The Iowa Cubs offense will be looking to bounce back after a slow start in last night's game. Iowa did not push a run across the plate in their season opener for the first time since April 4, 2002 against New Orleans when they lost by a final score of 5-0. Righty Ben Ford was the I-Cubs starter that day, he allowed just one earned run but suffered the loss. Ford went on to go 6-11 that season with an ERA of 4.88. The Cubs offense only managed two hits in each of these season-opening shutout losses.

SHORT HOPS: Tonight's starting pitcher for Indianapolis, Beau Sulser, is celebrating his 27th birthday today, he has not yet pitched on his birthday professionally...tonight marks the first of four games Iowa will become the Demonios de Des Moines to take part in Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" initiative...with last nights loss, Iowa falls under .500 for the first time since 2018. They were 1-1 to start the 2019 season, but never sunk back to the .500 mark, and finished the season 10 games above the even mark.

