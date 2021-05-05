RailRiders and Curemark Create Sensory Safe Suite

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to partner with Curemark this season on a Sensory Safe Suite at PNC Field. Suite 6 on the Geisinger Champions Club Level will be redesigned as a fun, accommodating and functional space for families with children on the autism spectrum and with special needs to help better enjoy the game.

The Curemark Sensory Safe Suite will have features that provide a comforting, relaxing and less stimulating space for guests to experience RailRiders games while still being fun and functional. This allows guests in the suite to decompress and enjoy baseball with their family away from the louder, hectic and often over-stimulating environment in other areas of the ballpark.

"We are happy to sponsor this great initiative with the Yankees Triple-A affiliate SWB RailRiders" states Dr. Joan Fallon the CEO of Curemark. "Bringing baseball with the creation of this space affords individuals with autism and special needs and their families a day or night at the ballpark. At Curemark, we feel that these families should have a sensory safe space so that our National Pastime is accessible and enjoyable for all".

For the 2021 season, one family will be chosen to use the room per game at no charge. In accordance with PNC Field capacity restrictions, the Sensory Safe Suite can have a party of up to 12 people on any given game night. Families can request use of the room by visiting swbrailriders.com and filling out the request form on the Sensory Safe Suite page under the Community tab.

Fun and Function designed the look and furniture for the Sensory Safe Suite. Fun and Function is a Pennsylvania-based company in the suburbs of Philadelphia and has worked with Curemark in the past to create sensory spaces for the Brooklyn Cyclones.

"We are thrilled to work with Curemark to create this new suite at PNC Field," said Jordan Maydole, the RailRiders Director of Community Relations. "This is a truly important space to add to our great ballpark and we anticipate expanding the features and capacity as time goes on. With Curemark's help, we look forward to making a difference in how children can experience RailRiders games."

The RailRiders will be working with local non-profit groups such as Brighter Journey's, Abilities 21 and SAFE to promote awareness of the Sensory Safe Suite and have the opportunity to request access.

For more information on the Curemark Sensory Safe Suite or the 2021 season, please visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-2255.

