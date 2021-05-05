Bisons to Host Open Interviews for Seasonal Ballpark Employment, May 6-11

REMINDER: Due to ongoing ballpark renovations, all open interviews will be held at the Honda Tent at Canalside.

The Buffalo Bisons are continuing their search for seasonal ballpark employees with Open Interviews over the next few days.

The schedule for Open Interviews will be:

-Thursday, May 6 (5-7 p.m.)

-Friday, May 7 (12-2 p.m.)

-Monday, May 10 (12-2 p.m.)

-Tuesday, May 11 (3-5 p.m.)

The team will be interviewing candidates for several food service operations positions, including cashiers, cooks, porters, stand managers and commissary workers. Again, all open interviews will be held at the Honda Tent at Canalside. Joining the Bisons ballpark team is a great opportunity for any one looking for some part-time work, including teachers and college students.

Candidates that are not able to make the open interviews can email [emailÂ protected] or call (716) 846-2059.

For more information, fans can visit the Bisons Ballpark Employment Page.

