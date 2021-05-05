Chasers Charities Announces Robinson Scholarship Winners

PAPILLION, Neb. - Chasers Charities, the charitable arm of the Omaha Storm Chasers, is proud to announce the 2021 recipients of the annual Jackie Robinson Athletic Scholarship, presented by The Weitz Company.

Ra'Quel Holt of Omaha North High School and Jayden Curtis-Sayers of Omaha Northwest High School will each receive $1,000 scholarships, which will be paid directly to their future academic institutions. They will be honored at Werner Park at today's Omaha Storm Chasers game against the St. Paul Saints at 12:05 p.m.

"We congratulate Ra'Quel and Jayden, two very deserving recipients of the Robinson Athletic Scholarship," Storm Chasers Vice President and General Manager Laurie Schlender said. "We wish them the best as they continue on to their respective schools and look forward to them carrying on the legacy of Jackie Robinson."

Holt aspires to become a labor and delivery nurse. She intends to major in pre-nursing at the University of Nebraska Omaha before going into the nursing program at UNMC. Curtis-Sayers is heading to Lincoln to attend Nebraska, where he plans to major in law or business.

The Chasers Charities Robinson Athletic Scholarship honors two local African-American students in an effort to commemorate the baseball legend that broke Major League Baseball's color barrier in 1947. The recipients were chosen based upon their work in the classroom, involvement within the community, athletic achievement and other qualities.

To be eligible, students must be a United States citizen or permanent resident; live in Sarpy, Douglas, Cass, Lancaster or Pottawattamie County; have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale; and be an African-American high school senior who has been participating in athletics or school-sponsored activities and plans to enroll in a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited postsecondary institution.

