Mikolas Returns to Mound for Memphis
May 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After missing the 2020 season due to injury, Miles Mikolas began a rehab assignment with a start for the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) this evening. The 2018 National League All-Star looked sharp in 2.1 innings of work, allowing two runs and striking out three. At the end of the night, it was Durham who came out victorious by a score of 4-0.
The Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) jumped out of the gates quickly, as Vidal Bruján led off the night with a home run. After the long ball, Mikolas settled down on the mound, retiring the next four batters.
Durham tacked on another run in the third on an RBI double from Wander Franco. Franco struck again in the fifth, launching his first home run of the season deep over the left field fence. The Bulls' final run of the night came across in the seventh inning on an RBI single from Dalton Kelly.
The Redbirds' bats were held quiet throughout the night by five Bulls pitchers who yielded just two hits. Despite the tough night offensively, the Memphis bullpen was a bright spot. Austin Warner, Alex FaGalde and Junior Fernandez combined to allow just two runs in 6.2 innings of work.
Game three of the series between Memphis and Durham will be Thursday night at AutoZone Park. Tickets can be purchased at MemphisRedbirds.com.
Next Game
Thursday, May 6 vs. Durham (6:45 p.m.)
- Redbirds Probable Starter: LHP Matthew Liberatore
- Bulls Probable Starter: TBD
Watch: MiLB.TV
Listen: MiLB First Pitch App
