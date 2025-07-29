MLS Seattle Sounders FC

Who Is Stefan Frei? MLS Cup Champion. Artist. Perfectionist.

July 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Step inside Stefan Frei's art studio - the Seattle Sounders legend whose obsession with perfection as a goalkeeper also fuels his life as an artist. In this episode, Frei reflects on legacy, pressure, and finding peace beyond the pitch.

