Who Is Stefan Frei? MLS Cup Champion. Artist. Perfectionist.
July 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video
Step inside Stefan Frei's art studio - the Seattle Sounders legend whose obsession with perfection as a goalkeeper also fuels his life as an artist. In this episode, Frei reflects on legacy, pressure, and finding peace beyond the pitch.
