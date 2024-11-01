Whitecaps FC Announce Winners for 2024 Player Awards

November 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced the winners of the club's 2024 Player Awards on Friday, with captain Ryan Gauld receiving the Player of the Year award for a third consecutive season.

Player of the Year: Ryan Gauld

It's been another milestone year for Ryan Gauld.

In his first season as captain, the Scotsman was named an MLS All-Star for the first time as he broke the Whitecaps FC club record for most assists in an MLS season with 15. It was a career season as he recorded 25 goal contributions during the MLS regular season (10 goals, 15 assists), his most since joining the club in 2021. Gauld is the first player in the club's MLS era to record double digit goals and assists in back-to-back seasons

History was made again in the MLS Cup Playoffs, as Gauld became only the seventh player in league history to score a hat-trick in the postseason, and only the third player to record three goals and one assist in a single match after Sebastian Giovinco and Landon Donovan. Gauld also scored in the first match of the Round One Best-of-3 Series against LAFC.

In addition, the native of Laurencekirk, Scotland scored twice during the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship to lead the 'Caps to a third straight Voyageurs Cup. Across all competitions, Gauld has scored 16 goals and added 16 assists.

With his outstanding play for Whitecaps FC, Gauld also earned the call to Scotland's national team this year, making his debut in the UEFA Nations League against Poland in September and has made a total of four appearances.

A panel of media selected finalists centre back Ranko Veselinović, forwards Fafa Picault and Brian White, as well as Gauld for Player of the Year. Gauld was then voted for the award by fans through an online poll.

Humanitarian of the Year: Sebastian Berhalter

Berhalter has been an outstanding member of the Vancouver community, always taking extra time to acknowledge young fans and make them feel special.

His biggest impact this year was through the club's partnership with BC Children's Hospital. Berhalter was inspired by the young patients and felt that it was important to visit the hospital more frequently. This year the club conducted four visits, and Berhalter was there each time, making a lasting impact by spending more than six hours with 40 children on the oncology floor and in the Whitecaps FC designed playroom.

Whitecaps FC's Community and Social Impact staff selected Berhalter as the 2024 Humanitarian of the Year.

Jock MacDonald Unsung Hero: Sebastian Berhalter

On the pitch, Berhalter made big strides, playing a key role for the 'Caps throughout the season.

The midfielder set new career highs during the MLS regular season for games played (31), starts (18), assists (5), and goal contributions (7). Berhalter also added a goal and an assist for Whitecaps FC during the Leagues Cup, which helped the 'Caps advance out of the group stage, and added an assist in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Across all competitions, Berhalter scored three goals and added seven assists in 25 starts and 43 appearances. Last weekend, the product of Westerville, Ohio made his 100th appearance for the club.

In memory of Jock MacDonald's dedication to the club, the Unsung Hero Award was created in 2005. Jock was a founding member of the 86ers soccer club and a key to resurrecting professional soccer in Vancouver. His gracious personality and contributions were an important part of the club's success. The Jock MacDonald Unsung Hero Award is presented annually to a player that demonstrates these values.

The club's supporter groups - Couch Ultras, Prawnsiders, Rain City Brigade, Southsiders, the Sisters, and Vancouver Albion - selected Berhalter through a vote as the 2024 recipient.

Domenic Mobilio Golden Boot Award: Brian White

In honour of the late Domenic Mobilio, the club's all-time leading goalscorer, the Domenic Mobilio Golden Boot Award is given annually to the leading goalscorer during MLS regular season play.

Forward Brian White won the award for a third time with 15 strikes during the 2024 MLS regular season, equaling his career high for the regular season from 2023. The native of Flemington, New Jersey has also scored once in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Earlier this year, White became the 'Caps all-time leading goalscorer during the MLS era and now has 55 goals and counting across all competitions, which also leaves him fifth overall in club history.

Most Promising Male Player: Isaac Boehmer

Boehmer made his mark in 2024, notably during the 'Caps run to win a third straight TELUS Canadian Championship title.

The Whitecaps FC BMO Academy product from Okanagan Falls, British Columbia started all five matches for the 'Caps in the Canadian Championship tournament, posting three consecutive shutouts in the semifinals and final.

The Canadian stood tall in the final against Toronto FC, saving a penalty kick from Federico Bernardeschi in regulation, then stopping another in the shootout to keep the cup in Vancouver. For his efforts, he was named both Best Young Canadian Player in the tournament, and George Gross Most Valuable Player.

In addition, Boehmer helped the 'Caps defeat LAFC in a shootout in Leagues Cup, started the final MLS regular season match against Real Salt Lake, the international friendly versus Wrexham AFC, and made five starts with Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) in MLS NEXT Pro.

Boehmer was voted for the award by a panel of media.

Most Promising Female Player / BMO RESP Academy Female Player: Kaylee Hunter

Hunter had strong performances throughout the year in another incredibly successful and historic season for the Whitecaps FC Girls Elite Academy.

The product of the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy Centre in Calgary, Alberta finished in a tie for second in League1 BC scoring with eight goals, as the 'Caps finished unbeaten and took the regular season title for a second straight year. She then added two more goals in the playoffs to secure a third straight League1 BC title for the team.

The attacking talent was also a force in the League1 Canada Inter-Provincial Championship, scoring twice in the final to take home MVP honours as the 'Caps took home Canada's crown again.

Hunter and her teammates wrapped up the year representing Canada in the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup, facing some of the best professional soccer teams in the region. The forward made an impact in both victories, drawing a penalty kick in a win over Alianza FC in El Salvador, and assisting the opening goal in the 2-1 victory over Santa Fe FC in Panama.

At the international level, Hunter was the youngest player called into camp for Canada's U-20 women's national team in March at only 16-years-old.

BMO will also be giving a $1,000 Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) to Hunter for her efforts on and off the pitch. The club's Girls Elite Academy staff chose Hunter for both honours.

BMO RESP Academy Male Player: Cameron Hajdu

A midfielder/defender from Richmond, BC, Hajdu joined the Whitecaps FC MLS Academy in 2021 from Mountain United FC.

Over the past year, Hajdu has shown quality character and consistency both on the pitch and in the classroom. Currently playing for the Whitecaps FC U-18 academy team in MLS NEXT, Hajdu has shown a selfless attitude for his team, and led through his work rate.

BMO will be giving a $1,000 RESP to Hajdu for achieving excellence on and off the field. The club's Academy staff chose Hajdu for the honour.

WFC2 Player of the Year: Jeevan Badwal

After graduating through the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy, Jeevan Badwal made big strides in 2024.

The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract heading into his second season with Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) in MLS NEXT Pro, helping the team secure their first playoff birth. The product of Surrey, BC scored his first two professional goals during the season for WFC2, adding one assist and 11 key passes. Among players with five or more appearances, Badwal led the team with an 87.9 passing percentage.

In July, the midfielder made his Whitecaps FC first team debut, coming on as a second half substitute in the first leg of the Canadian Championship semifinal at Pacific FC. Two months later, he signed an MLS contract as a Homegrown player.

At the international level, Badwal started seven of eight matches for Canada during qualifying and tournament play at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship.

Badwal was selected for the award by WFC2 coaching staff.

