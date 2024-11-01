LAFC Travels to Face Vancouver in Game 2 of Best-Of-3 Playoff Series on Sunday, November 3, at BC Place
November 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC travels to face the Vancouver Whitecaps in Game 2 of their Round One Best-of-3 MLS Cup Playoff Series on Sunday, Nov. 3. The match will kick off of at 5:45 p.m. PT. (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1/Fox Deportes, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera.) LAFC looks to close out the series with a win in order to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.
This is the second time in the last three seasons that LAFC has entered the playoffs as the top seed, and the Black & Gold are attempting to return to the MLS Cup Final for the third straight season.
The Black & Gold leads the Round One Best-of-3 Series 1-0 after defeating the Whitecaps 2-1 in Game 1 on Sunday, Oct. 27, at BMO Stadium. LAFC eliminated Vancouver from the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs in Round One, winning the first two games of the series.
Match Information
Matchup: LAFC vs. Vancouver
Kickoff: Sunday, November 3 @ 5:45 p.m. PT
Where: BC Place (Vancouver, B.C., Canada)
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1/FOX Deportes
Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)
