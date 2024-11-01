Atlanta United Faces Inter Miami CF in Game 2 of Round One Best-Of-3 Series

November 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United faces Inter Miami CF in Game 2 of Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 the Game and La Mejor.

Atlanta owns a 5-5-4 all-time record against Inter Miami in MLS regular season and postseason play, 4-1-2 at home and 1-4-2 on the road in the series. Miami defeated Atlanta 2-1 to take Game 1 on Oct. 25 at Chase Stadium in the best-of-3 series. The teams played twice during the 2024 regular season, with Atlanta winning the first meeting 3-1 in May at Chase Stadium while the second matchup ended in a 2-2 draw in September at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Saturday's game will be Atlanta's 16th MLS postseason match in club history with a 7-6-2 record in those matches. The club is 6-1-1 in playoff matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In full venue playoff matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the club is 4-0-1 and has outscored opponents 9-1.

Saba Lobjanidze scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season in Game 1 and has scored four goals in three matches against Miami this season.

Pedro Amador recorded his sixth assist of the season and has now provided an assist in three consecutive matches.

Brad Guzan set a club playoff record with eight saves in Game 1 against Miami. Atlanta's captain made a combined 22 saves in the club's last three matches against Orlando, Montréal and Miami.

Guzan has started each of the club's 15 postseason matches and kept six clean sheets.

