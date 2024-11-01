Houston Dynamo FC Host Seattle Sounders FC for Must-Win Game 2 in the Round One Best-Of-3 Series
November 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC continue their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign on Sunday, Nov. 3, hosting Seattle Sounders FC in a win-or-go-home Game 2 for Houston in the Round One Best-of-3 Series. Kickoff is for 5:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium, and fans can purchase tickets to cheer the Dynamo on to a decisive Game 3 via SeatGeek HERE for as low as $25. Fans will also receive playoff rally towels, presented by Shell Energy, upon entry to the stadium.
Additionally, Houston Mayor John Whitmire officially declared Friday, Nov. 1, "Dynamo Day" ahead Sunday's match during this week's city council meeting. The proclamation recognizes the achievement of the Dynamo making consecutive playoff appearances and encourages fans to wear Dynamo gear around the city to support the team and show their H-Town pride
In Game 1 on Monday, the Dynamo and Sounders played to a scoreless draw in regulation in Seattle, with the hosts winning the ensuing penalty shootout 5-4. Despite playing a majority of the second half with 10 men after midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla was shown a red card, Houston still managed to secure their 10th clean sheet of the year. Notably, goalkeeper Steve Clark is set to earn his 20th postseason appearance on Sunday.
If Houston finds victory in Game 2 on Sunday, the Dynamo will travel back to Seattle to take on the Sounders at Lumen Field in Game 3 on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 6:00 p.m. CT.
MEDIA RESOURCES: Match notes will be available HERE (including full preview) Audio pronunciations of the 2024 roster are available HERE Training Broll is available HERE MD-2 press conference sound with head coach Ben Olsen is available HERE Post training sound from earlier this week with Olsen is available HERE
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
WHEN:
Sunday, Nov. 3 - 5:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce
Spanish: Pablo Ramirez and Jesus Bracamontes
Local: Glenn Davis
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
