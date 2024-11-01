FC Cincinnati Academy Return Home After Weekend Matches against St. Louis CITY SC

November 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







The FC Cincinnati Academy traveled to Missouri this past weekend as the Young Garys' U14, U15, U16 and U18 teams faced the St. Louis CITY SC Academy. Cincinnati played four matches this weekend, going 0-2-2 on the weekend.

The U14s dropped a 3-0 result to CITY SC while the U15s managed a point in a 2-2 draw with Gael Huguet finding the back of the net for the Young Garys. Jared Cardenas and Adamar Chavez combined for the U16s in a 1-1 draw and the U18s fell in their match, 2-0.

The Young Garys return to action this weekend as the U13s, U14s and U15s are back home for matches against Chicago FC United. The U15s will also take on Columbus Crew in a double matchweek for the age group. The U16s and U18s remain on the road for matches against the Michigan Wolves and Vardar Soccer Club.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 1, 2024

FC Cincinnati Academy Return Home After Weekend Matches against St. Louis CITY SC - FC Cincinnati

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.