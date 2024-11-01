Minnesota United FC vs. Real Salt Lake Preview
November 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Round One, Best-of-3 Series heads to Saint Paul as No. 6 Minnesota United take on No. 3 Real Salt Lake in a pivotal Game 2 on Saturday night.
MNUFC on Tuesday night defeated RSL 5-4 via penalty kick shootout following a closely-contested scoreless draw in Utah. During regulation, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made five crucial saves alongside the back line's defensive efforts to keep the match at 0-0. Close scoring chances were abundant in the second half, where Kelvin Yeboah, Tani Oluwaseyi and Bongokuhle Hlongwane each had close-range shots saved.
Real Salt Lake's goalkeeper, Zac MacMath, equally had a strong match inside the net on Tuesday night, recording seven saves to keep the game scoreless from RSL's perspective. The Utah side started the 2024 season as one of the hottest teams in the league before slightly slowing down in the final stretch. The Loons should expect the possibility for that form to return, as Cristian "Chicho" Arango continually presents the defense with the most danger.
Game 2 of this Best-of-3 Series gives Minnesota United the chance to advance to the Western Conference Semifinal with a regulation or penalty kick shootout win on Saturday night. Loons fans get to see the team in MLS Cup Playoffs action at Allianz Field for the first time since 2019 (2020 game was closed to fans because of COVID 19), and will very likely be treated with yet another closely-contested fixture between Minnesota and RSL.
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Matúš Kmeť - Thigh (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
NO. 6 MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. NO. 3 REAL SALT LAKE
Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota
11.02.2024 | Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs | Round One, Game 2
8:00 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN; SiriusXM FC Channel 157)
2024 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 15-12-7 (52 pts. | 7-6-4 at home)
RSL: 16-7-11 (59 pts. | 5-4-8 on the road)
