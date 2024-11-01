Timbers Announce Roster Status Ahead of 2025 MLS Season
November 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers today announced their current roster status ahead of the 2025 season.
The Timbers picked up the contract option on Hunter Sulte and declined 2025 contract options on Tega Ikoba, Marvin Loría and Mason Toye.
"We would like to thank Mason, Marvin, and Tega for their contributions to the club and wish them all the best going forward," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy.
Portland Timbers 2024 Roster
*as of Oct. 31
Goalkeepers (4): Maxime Crépeau, Trey Muse, James Pantemis, Hunter Sulte
Defenders (8): Miguel Araujo, Claudio Bravo, Zac McGraw, Eric Miller, Kamal Miller, Juan Mosquera, Finn Surman, Dario Zuparic
Midfielders (6): David Ayala, Diego Chara, Evander, Santiago Moreno, Cristhian Paredes, Eryk Williamson
Forwards (3): Antony, Felipe Mora, Jonathan Rodríguez
