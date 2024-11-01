Inter Miami CF to Visit Atlanta United for Second Match in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3-Series

November 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF carries on with its playoffs campaign this Saturday, Nov. 2, visiting Atlanta United for what will be the second match between the sides in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3-series. The match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set to get underway at 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every match of the postseason, including the MLS Cup Final presented by Audi. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience.

All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

La Tropical Watch Party

Inter Miami fans can enjoy the action of the game in Atlanta along with fellow Club fans at the Watch Party at La Tropical. Don't miss out!

Address:

42 NE 25th St

Miami, FL, 33137

Winning Start in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

The Supporters' Shield winners earned a valuable 2-1 over Atlanta United on Friday, Oct. 25 to kick off the Club's third-ever playoffs campaign taking the lead in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series. Goals from forward Luis Suárez and left back Jordi Alba led Inter Miami to victory on the night at Chase Stadium.

The game marked another milestone for the Club, with the team winning its first-ever gome playoffs game in what also was Inter Miami's first-ever playoffs win.

Inter Miami Leaders in 2024

Suárez lead the team in goals with 21, followed by captain Lionel Messi with 20. Messi is the top assist provider with 17, followed by Alba with 15.

Player Records and Milestones

Messi and forward Leonardo Campana are the two active leading scorers in Club history. Messi has 33 goals across all competitions (21 in MLS) and is the leading scorer in Club history, while Campana follows with 32 (28 in MLS). Messi (18 in MLS), meanwhile, is also the top assist provider in Club history with 24 across all competitions, followed by versatile attacker Robert Taylor (15 in MLS) with 22 across all competitions.

Drake Callender and Taylor are the players with most appearances for Inter Miami with 113 and 108 across all competitions respectively. In terms of MLS appearances, In terms of MLS appearances, Callender leads with 91 (two in playoffs), while Taylor follows in second place with 88 (one in playoffs). Additiionally, Campana is the third player with most games for Inter Miami with 98 across all compeitions and is nearing the 100 appearance milestone.

Inter Miami CF in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

Following Saturdays's match, if a third match is needed to decide the series, Inter Miami will return to Chase Stadium to host the final game on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

With a win on Saturday, Inter Miami would advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the winner of the series between Charlotte FC and Orlando City. The first semifinals game would be played the weekend of Nov. 23.

MLS Cup Playoffs Experience

Inter Miami faces its third playoffs campaign in Club history with championship experience in its roster.

Head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino led Atlanta United to the MLS Cup title in 2018, with versatile midfielder Julian Gressel being a member of the winning team. Gressel also won the MLS Cup in 2023 while playing for the Columbus Crew.

Additionally, goalkeeper Callender, defender Ryan Sailor Sailor and attacker Taylor featured in the Club's last MLS Cup Playoffs appearance in 2022.

Previously Against Atlanta United

Inter Miami and Atlanta United will meet for the fourth time this MLS campaign and 16th time in Club history. In all, the Herons have recorded six wins, five losses and four draws in the previous encounters between the sides.

Scouting Atlanta United

Atlanta United will host Inter Miami having a home record of six wins, seven losses and and four draws this MLS campaign.

Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze has been the team's leader this MLS season, tallying 10 goals and seven assists thus far.

