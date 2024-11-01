Match Preview: LA Galaxy Continue Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Campaign against Colorado Rapids Tonight
November 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (Friday, Nov. 1, 2024) - Following a 5-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids in their opening match of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs at Dignity Health Sports Park on Oct. 26, the LA Galaxy face off against the Colorado Rapids in Game 2 of the Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series at Dick's Sporting Goods Park tonight, Friday, Nov. 1 (6:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
LA Galaxy Against Colorado Rapids
Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series between the LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids marks the 97th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids, with LA leading the series 47-34-13. Against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 40-32-13 record in league play, a 1-0-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 8-2-0 record in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In three meetings between the Galaxy and Rapids across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, LA holds an unbeaten record of 3-0-0 (11 GF, 3 GA). During the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the Galaxy defeated Colorado 3-1 on the road on Oct. 2 to earn the club's first win at Dick's Sporting Goods Park dating back to June 21, 2017. In five all-time MLS Cup Playoff matches played on the road against the Rapids, LA holds a 3-2-0 record.
LA Galaxy In MLS Cup Playoffs
In 78 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches, the Galaxy hold a record of 47-20-12 (135 GF; 88 GA). In 34 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches played on the road in the playoffs, LA holds an 12-17-5 record. In three career playoff appearances, Dejan Joveljić has totaled four goal contributions (3 goals, 1 assist) while Riqui Puig has recorded two goals and one assist. With the 5-0 win over the Rapids in Game 1 of the Best-of-3 Series at Dignity Health Sports Park on Oct. 26, it marked the fifth time in club history that the Galaxy have scored five or more goals in a playoff match, with the last time occurring back on Nov. 9, 2014. By holding the Rapids to zero shots on target in Game 1, it marked the first time in 78 all-time MLS Cup Playoff matches that the Galaxy have held their opponent to zero shots on target. Notably, the Galaxy have won a league record five MLS Cups (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014).
LA Galaxy at Colorado Rapids
Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs | Round One Best-of-3 Series
Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 | 6:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 6:40 p.m. PT)
Dick's Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, Colo.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Tony Husband (Play-By-Play); Ross Smith (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jorge Perez-Navarro (Play-By-Play); Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)
